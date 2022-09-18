Denmead welcome back keeper Chris Clark from long suspension for Hampshire Premier League victory at Hayling United
Chris Clark returned from a long suspension to make his first Denmead appearance of the season against former club Hayling United.
The goalkeeper has finished a six-game ban awarded for his sending off against Stockbridge in the final game of last season.
Handed a three-game suspension for violent conduct, Clark was hit with a further three matches for a subsequent misconduct charge.
The ending of his ban coincided - luckily for Denmead - with Darren Joseph leaving to sign for Hampshire Premier League rivals Paulsgrove.
Most Popular
-
1
Should have got second-half penalty... Important interceptions... Ran show in the first half - Neil Allen's match ratings for Portsmouth's 2-2 draw with Plymouth
-
2
Ex-Reading and Sheffield Wednesday defender's confession over actions which saw Plymouth man dismissed - and sparked Portsmouth's last-gasp draw
-
3
Sneaky Cowley caught out... iFollow to replace VAR... penalties missed by ref: 5 talking points from Portsmouth's 2-2 draw with Plymouth
Joseph made his Grove debut against Moneyfield Reserves yesterday after Taylor Revy followed former Grove boss Steve Ledger to Baffins Milton Rovers.
Clark kept a clean sheet on his return as second-half goals from Charlie Parish and Ryan Chandler gave Denmead a 2-0 success.
Clark wasn’t on the pitch for the whole game, though; he was forced off for the final few minutes of the first half due to feeling faint.
Skipper Brad Simmonds took over in goal – Denmead carrying on with 10 men - before Clark returnDeed for the start of the second period.
Clark missed a large chunk of last season after suffering a knee injury in a League Cup tie at Moneyfields Reserves in September.
He was advised by medics to retire from playing football, but was back in action in March of this year.
Midfielder Parish headed Denmead in front just after the hour mark at Hayling College, with Chandler beating three players before scoring with a low shot into the bottom corner four minutes from time.
It was Denmead’s fifth win in seven games on a day when Locks Heath, Harvest and Andover New Street Swifts - all clubs in the top seven alongside them - drew.
Two players made their Denmead debuts off the bench, former Locks Heath midfielder Ash Holmes and left-sided midfielder Ajay King.
Striker Kieran Hammond was also introduced as a sub. Due to having a flight delayed, he didn’t get to the ground until half-time.
Denmead have a midweek trip to Petersfield School to face Moneyfields Reserves on Wednesday. Skipper Steve Field and Owen Milne return to the squad.