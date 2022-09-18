News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Denmead welcome back keeper Chris Clark from long suspension for Hampshire Premier League victory at Hayling United

Chris Clark returned from a long suspension to make his first Denmead appearance of the season against former club Hayling United.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:29 pm

The goalkeeper has finished a six-game ban awarded for his sending off against Stockbridge in the final game of last season.

Handed a three-game suspension for violent conduct, Clark was hit with a further three matches for a subsequent misconduct charge.

The ending of his ban coincided - luckily for Denmead - with Darren Joseph leaving to sign for Hampshire Premier League rivals Paulsgrove.

Denmead keeper Chris Clark, left, prior to leaving the pitch during the game against his former club Hayling United. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Most Popular

Joseph made his Grove debut against Moneyfield Reserves yesterday after Taylor Revy followed former Grove boss Steve Ledger to Baffins Milton Rovers.

Clark kept a clean sheet on his return as second-half goals from Charlie Parish and Ryan Chandler gave Denmead a 2-0 success.

Clark wasn’t on the pitch for the whole game, though; he was forced off for the final few minutes of the first half due to feeling faint.

Skipper Brad Simmonds took over in goal – Denmead carrying on with 10 men - before Clark returnDeed for the start of the second period.

Denmead captain Brad Simmonds, centre, briefly takes over goalkeeping duties at Hayling Unite. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

SEE MORE: Down memory lane – 30 Portsmouth area youth team photos from 2005

Clark missed a large chunk of last season after suffering a knee injury in a League Cup tie at Moneyfields Reserves in September.

He was advised by medics to retire from playing football, but was back in action in March of this year.

Midfielder Parish headed Denmead in front just after the hour mark at Hayling College, with Chandler beating three players before scoring with a low shot into the bottom corner four minutes from time.

Hayling's Harry Frost (left) v Denmead. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It was Denmead’s fifth win in seven games on a day when Locks Heath, Harvest and Andover New Street Swifts - all clubs in the top seven alongside them - drew.

Two players made their Denmead debuts off the bench, former Locks Heath midfielder Ash Holmes and left-sided midfielder Ajay King.

Striker Kieran Hammond was also introduced as a sub. Due to having a flight delayed, he didn’t get to the ground until half-time.

Denmead have a midweek trip to Petersfield School to face Moneyfields Reserves on Wednesday. Skipper Steve Field and Owen Milne return to the squad.

Henry Braggington and Ryan Harrison, right. Hayling United v Denmead, Hampshire Premier League Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170922-38)
Denmead