In an entertaining affair at Front Lawn, sub Ash Holmes sealed a dramatic victory after Denmead had come from behind to level in the first half.

It was only Andover’s second league loss of the season and Denmead’s victory avenged a 4-2 loss at Swifts only a few weeks earlier.

For the third game running, defender Lewis Crook was in goal for Denmead - regular No 1 Chris Clark suspended for all those games due to his red card in last month’s Russell Cotes Cup defeat at US Portsmouth.

Defender Lewis Crook, right, has played in goal in Denmead's last three matches. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ryan Chandler was also serving the third game of a suspension imposed for his red card at USP.

Chandler was also dismissed in the following game - the 4-2 loss at Swifts - but Denmead have had that red card overturned on appeal. However, he could still be banned for next weekend’s league trip to Overton for back-to-back dismissals.

Owen Milne put Denmead ahead against Swifts at Front Lawn, but the visitors hit back to lead before the half-hour mark.

Milne levelled before half-time with his second goal, a fine strike into the top corner.

Danny Lucas edged Denmead in front three minutes after the restart.

It was Lucas’ 11th league and cup goal of the season, taking him one clear of Chandler in the Denmead scoring charts.

The lead didn’t last long, though, with Andover making it 3-3 three minutes later.

Swifts were reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes when Ben Morris was sent off, and visiting boss Robbie Skeates was also red carded 13 minutes later for dissent.

Holmes was introduced on 75 minutes, and time was running out when he headed in from a free-kick.

Denmead have recently signed midfielder Steve Hawley, who made 31 appearances for Locks Heath last season but had been restricted to just one outing in 2022/23.

Hawley made his debut in the previous week’s 6-2 Hampshire Trophy win over lower division AFC Petersfield.