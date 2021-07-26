Depleted Moneyfields set for final pre-season friendly ahead of new Wessex League Premier Division campaign

James Franklyn on the ball for Moneyfields against Westfields. Picture: Sam Stephenson

A few days after hosting Hereford-based Westfields, Glenn Turnbull takes a depleted squad to Isthmian League South Central outfit Westfield (7.45pm).

‘I’ve got about 10 out,’ said Turnbull. ‘The injury list is horrific.

‘Olly Long’s groin isn’t really improving, Mig Dark’s out with a quad injury, Bradey Norton is still ill after Covid, Rob Evans is isolating, Jordan Pile’s on holiday.’

Moneyfields v Westfields. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Centre half Sonny Harnett-Balkwill is also unavailable tomorrow as he is playing for Cribbs, having dual signed for the Bristol area club - managed by ex-Alresford boss Richard Luffman - due to starting university in the city soon.

Striker Steve Hutchings, though, is available after missing the 1-1 draw with Westfields with an ankle injury. In his absence, Fred Penfold partnered goalscorer Dec Seiden at the weekend in a performance that Turnbull declared was ‘very good, I was very pleased.’

In Evans’ absence, ex-Horndean man Josh Mound was at right wing-back at the weekend with Elliott Turnbull on the left and Harry Birmingham, Liam Kyle and Tom Cain as a central back three with Tom Price in goal.

Callum Glen, James Franklyn and Matt McGlinchey were in midfielder with Penfold and Seiden up front. Substitute Evans for Mound and Hutchings for Penfold and that could well be the Moneys starting XI when the competitive action begins.

Moneyfields defender Tom Cain, right, in action against Westfields. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Youngsters Toby Toman and Chad Cornwell will again be with the first team squad in their last run-out before the Wessex League Premier Division season curtain is lifted at home to Cowes next Tuesday.

It will be the club’s first Wessex League game since April 2017, having subsequently spent four seasons in the Southern League.