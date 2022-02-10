Ventora, 1985. Portsmouth & District League. Back (from left): Mark Bartlett, Len Newman, Gary Johnson, Paul Johnson, Peter White, Bobby Calvet, Paul Wilson. Front: Steve Cole, Derek Hansel, Alan McLetchie, Grant Bichard, Barry Aston

Down memory lane – 20 great archive grassroots football team pictures from the Portsmouth area, 1984-1986

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane, all the way back to the 1980s.

By Simon Carter
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 10:15 am

Here are 20 nostalgia-packed football team pictures from the Portsmouth area that appeared in the Sports Mail between 1984 and 1986. Can you spot yourself or any familiar faces?

If you have any similar photos from yesteryear, please email

1. Nalgo, 1985

Portsmouth League. Back (from left): Pat Essex, Rob White, Mick Murray, Dave Johnson, Alan Hall. Front: Bernie Kuzik, Andy Humphries, Shaun Knight, Tony Page, Julian Wright

2. Bridgemary, 1985

Gosport & Fareham League. Back (from left): Steve Stepley, Darren Lowery, Paul Taylor, Barry Platts, Kevin Diaper, Chris Proudlock. Front: Jim Diaper, Dave Pickering, Phil Ash, Ken Ostler, Graham Hale

3. Royal Sovereign, 1985

Meon Valley League. Back (from left): Paul Beckett, Stephen Pearce, Mike Kissane, Martin Farmer, Rob Chamberlain, Kevin Gray. Front: Paul Britton, Carl West, Tim West, Melvyn Brown, Paul Cox.

4. Havant Rangers, 1985

North End League. Back (from left): Richard Locke, Mick Anderson, Paul Jacks, Dave Black, Rick Shepherd, Chris Dear. Front: Steve Craddock, Peter Carrick, Mark Mudle, Gary Dobbinson, Neil Balcombe

