Portsmouth United U13s, Travaux Youth FC six-a-side football tournament, Horndean Technology College, May 2012

Down memory lane – 36 Portsmouth area youth team football photos from 2012-2013

Let’s take another stroll down youth football memory lane!

By Simon Carter
44 minutes ago

Here’s 36 team pictures taken at small-sided tournaments in the Portsmouth area in 2012 and 2013. Can you spot yourself or any familiar faces?

1. Portchester Castle U9s, 2012

Portchester Castle U9s, Travaux Youth FC six-a-side tournament, May 2012 Picture: Allan Hutchings

2. Waterlooville Boys U13s, 2012

Waterlooville Boys U13s, Travaux Youth FC six-a-side tournament, May 2012 Picture: Allan Hutchings

3. 121837_TRAVAUX_26/5/12 Travaux Cobras 1 U13's Travaux Youth FC six-a-side football tournament at Horndean Technology College, Waterlooville. Picture: Allan Hutchings (121837-392)

Travaux Cobras U13s, Travaux Youth FC six-a-side tournament, May 2012 Picture: Allan Hutchings

4. Travaux Vipers U13s, 2012

Travaux Vipers U13, Travaux Youth FC six-a-side tournament, May 2012. Picture: Allan Hutchings

