On April 15 2003, the Blues clinched promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 Fratton Park win over Burnley.

Twelve days later, they defeated Rotherham, also at home, to be crowned Championship champions.

And following a final day 5-0 romp at Bradford City, Blues fans came out in their thousands on Sunday, May 11.

For that was the day an open-top bus parade was held around the city, taking the players and management from Guildhall Square to Southsea seafront.

Now you can relive those heady weeks of seemingly non-stop celebrations with this nostalgia-packed photo gallery.

1. Pompey supporters celebrate promotion after beating Burnley Picture by Jonathan Brady

2. Fans on Southsea Common awaiting the Pompey team coach Picture by Malcolm Wells

3. Pompey's promotion celebrations, Southsea seafront Picture by Malcolm Wells

4. Pompey's promotion party on the steps of the Guildhall Picture by Malcolm Wells