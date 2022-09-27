News you can trust since 1877
Pompey supporters with Nigel Quashie after the win against Burnley. Picture by Jonathan Brady.

Down memory lane - 37 photos from when Portsmouth won promotion to the Premier League in 2003

It was a near month-long celebration for Pompey supporters.

By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:33 am

On April 15 2003, the Blues clinched promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 Fratton Park win over Burnley.

Twelve days later, they defeated Rotherham, also at home, to be crowned Championship champions.

And following a final day 5-0 romp at Bradford City, Blues fans came out in their thousands on Sunday, May 11.

For that was the day an open-top bus parade was held around the city, taking the players and management from Guildhall Square to Southsea seafront.

Now you can relive those heady weeks of seemingly non-stop celebrations with this nostalgia-packed photo gallery.

1. Pompey supporters celebrate promotion after beating Burnley

Picture by Jonathan Brady

Photo: -

2. Fans on Southsea Common awaiting the Pompey team coach

Picture by Malcolm Wells

Photo: -

3. Pompey's promotion celebrations, Southsea seafront

Picture by Malcolm Wells

Photo: -

4. Pompey's promotion party on the steps of the Guildhall

Picture by Malcolm Wells

Photo: -

