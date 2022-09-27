Down memory lane - 37 photos from when Portsmouth won promotion to the Premier League in 2003
It was a near month-long celebration for Pompey supporters.
On April 15 2003, the Blues clinched promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 Fratton Park win over Burnley.
Twelve days later, they defeated Rotherham, also at home, to be crowned Championship champions.
And following a final day 5-0 romp at Bradford City, Blues fans came out in their thousands on Sunday, May 11.
For that was the day an open-top bus parade was held around the city, taking the players and management from Guildhall Square to Southsea seafront.
Now you can relive those heady weeks of seemingly non-stop celebrations with this nostalgia-packed photo gallery.