England international and Horndean blind footballer heading to Argentina for pre-European Championships warm-up tournament

Brandon Coleman runs his own massage therapy business and is an England international blind footballer

The former Crookhorn College blind footballer will be travelling out with his Three Lions team-mates to take part in the four-nation Tango Cup tournament.

Coleman, 27, and England will face home nation Argentina, Brazil and France in matches across the six-day competition, which begins on April 4.

Brandon Coleman in action for England blind football

For Coleman and the squad, the tournament action will offer ideal preparation ahead of this summer's IBSA Blind Football European Championships in Italy in June.

And after several training camps at the national football base at Burton's St George's Park in recent months, the combative Portsmouth area midfielder says he feels in the best shape to help England achieve their European Championships glory goal.

Coleman said: ‘People often ask me what it's like to have the opportunity to play for England, it's an unbelievable feeling and a dream come true, but the opportunity I have to play for my country has been created through hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

‘I can't wait to head to Argentina, test myself against the best players and team in the world, making all the hard work pay off.

‘I've had a good camp away in preparation (for the Tango Cup), I've never felt any better and I can't wait for the Euros.’

Coleman, who also runs his own company - Coleman's Massage Therapies out of his Horndean home - developed the hereditary condition Leber's optic neuropathy, which causes sight loss.