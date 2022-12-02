Mark Molesley is the new director of football at Gosport Borough | Picture: Getty

The former Bournemouth player and Weymouth, Southend and Aldershot manager arrived at Privett Park earlier this week tasked with the job of guiding them away from the Southern League Premier South relegation zone.

Borough have struggled since a bright start to the campaign and sacked manager Shaun Gale last month.

There’s no decision yet on a new first-team manager but for now Molesley is leading the bid for a turnaround in fortunes.

Borough said he would have full responsibility for all football matters - and specifically immediate responsibility for the first team.

The club have also parted company with caretaker manager Ben Kneller and coach Jake Wigley.

Molesley’s reign starts at home to seventh-placed Tiverton tomorrow (12.30pm).

He told The News: ‘I’ve known the chairman in football circles for some time and we had a chat a week ago.

‘He reached out to me and I was immediately enthused by his passion for the football club and the local community.

‘He and others have worked hard to build the club up on and off the pitch – I know all about the community work they started in lockdown.

‘The club a fantastic project and now I’m as enthused as he is about getting involved and helping get the team and club back to where they should be.

‘My aim is to add some experience and value. But we’re in a fight and the first thing is we have to stop the rot.

‘We have a good group of players, but we need to get the team spirit going and show pride in wearing the shirt. There’s plenty of talent there.

‘I crash-landed on Tuesday so I’m still finding my way around and learning people’s names. I’m excited by it. All the ingredients are there. I love coaching and being on the grass and helping players develop.’

Molesley said the club would not rush a decision on a new manager.

Borough are 20th in the table – but bottom of the form table. Last weekend’s crazy 5-4 defeat away to fellow strugglers Yate Town left them having taken just one point from their past 10 league games.

Molesley, whose playing career included spells at Aldershot, Plymouth and Exeter as well as five years with the Cherries, said: ‘I’m looking forward to Saturday.

‘It’s a tough league and we’ll have to be at our best to get out of the position we are in.

‘Gosport can be more than a Southern League Premier club, but the first step is to put out a team to be proud of.

‘There’s no hiding place. We want to play the best teams and expose any weaknesses. Sometimes you have to open wounds to heal them.

‘Tiverton are flying high so it will be a tough start.’

