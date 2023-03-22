Ben Pashley (middle) pictured for Moneyfields in October 2015

Due to a central defensive crisis, Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull asked his Chichester City counterpart Miles Rutherford if he could ‘borrow’ the player for last night’s 2-1 Premier victory at the Victory Stadium.

He was owed a favour having allowed Steve Hutchings to turn out for Chi on a number of occasions last month.

The SOS went out to Pashley as Moneys captain Jack Lee was suspended and Tom Cain has not played this year after breaking his collarbone.

Pashley, who left Moneys in 2016 to join Chi, slotted in on the left of a three-man central defensive unit with Adam Cripps in the middle and Harry Birmingham on the right.

With Callum Glen also suspended and Harry Sargeant injured, Jordan Pile and debutant Callum Jones - dual signed from Sholing - were deployed in midfield alongside Chad Cornwell.

After Bemerton took the lead shortly after half-time, Turnbull responded by bringing on top scorer Callum Laycock to play in the 10 role behind front pair Hutchings and Ryan Pennery.

Right wing-back Jack Chandler moved into midfield with Cornwell taking his place. And within two minutes Cornwell had provided the low cross from which Pennery tapped home a leveller.

Pashley - who was ‘exceptional’ according to Turnbull - then broke out of defence and set up Laycock for his 29th goal of the season and his sixth against Bemerton.

It was only the Wiltshire club’s third league loss in 31 fixtures and they are now nine points adrift of second-placed Stoneham with two games in hand. They also remain level on points with Horndean, who have two games in hand on them.

‘I was really, really proud of them,’ said Turnbull. ‘Everyone is pulling together in the group. The lads really dug in, they battled hard for each other. They showed good character again.’

