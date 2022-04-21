'Exciting' race boss Paul Doswell is pleased Hawks are part of following mid-season slump - with Welling United trip to come on 'big weekend'

With four games to go and the trip to second-bottom strugglers Welling United to come on Saturday, seventh-placed Hawks have a three-point cushion over place-below Chippenham, who sit just outside the play-off spots.

As it stands, a return of 10 points from the remaining 12 available to them will guarantee Doswell's troops a top-seven finish.

But the Hawks boss is not expecting a straightforward passage into securing a play-off finish in the final run-in.

Hawks striker Stefan Payne is back in training after a recent hamstring issue Picture: Dave Haines

However, Doswell admitted his side are facing a ‘big weekend’ with eighth-placed Chippenham hosting Dulwich Hamlet - in 10th - while ninth-placed St Albans make the trip to fourth-placed Dartford.

‘You always talk about one game at a time, we've got our job to do on Saturday, if we keep doing our job for the next four games then no-one can catch us,’ said Doswell.

‘I'm apparent to the fact that we won't win every one of those four games unless we do something we haven't done all season (winning four successive games).

‘If we can get ourselves a win and the others don't (on Saturday), it'll put us in a very, very good position.

‘Every weekend is a big one. If we can win Saturday and Chippenham and the rest don't - if we can get a five-point gap - that would be the hope. Everyone has got difficult games at the weekend. It's a big Saturday coming up.

‘I think so (twists and turns ahead). You've only got to look at the Premier League, Liverpool win big against Man United, Man City under pressure, they win (against Brighton), they're back on top.

‘I think that's part of the excitement. One of the things we've spoken about in the past few weeks is it's just nice to be involved in exciting games.’

Hawks have some welcome news on the injury front ahead the trip to face former Northern Ireland international Warren Fenney's struggling Welling side.