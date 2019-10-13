Extraordinary results in the Hampshire Premier League as Fleetlands suffer shock loss and Paulsgrove draw 5-5

AN extraordinary day at the top of the Hampshire Premier League saw Fleetlands suffer a shock loss and Paulsgrove and Liphook share 10 goals.

Fleetlands would have cut the gap on leaders Infinity to just a point had they beaten lowly Winchester Castle.

As it was, and despite the boost of a second minute Aiden Smallbones goal, they crashed to a 2-1 defeat.

Mason Baptiste and Chris Holly gave Castle, who had lost 10 of their first 11 league games, an amazing victory which lifted them off the bottom.

Castle keeper Dan Sayers was voted his side’s man of the match as Fleetlands slumped to only their second loss of the campaign.

Paulsgrove trailed visiting Liphook 5-3 with just a few minutes remaining - but snatched a remarkable 5-5 draw.

Eight of the goals came in the second half after Marco Silletto had cancelled out Paulsgrove’s early opener before half-time.

Paulsgrove led 2-1 before falling 2-4 and 3-5 behind.

Adam Fisher then converted a penalty before sub Josh Parry snatched a dramatic leveller.

‘We should really be winning games like that,’ said boss Wayne Grant after the point took Paulsgrove into third spot.

Jimmy Hird scored twice for the hosts, with Moulay Ousman also netting.

Sellitto completed a hat-trick for Liphook with Max Impiazzi and Steve Harding also netting.

Infinity’s mouthwatering visit to second-placed Bush Hill fell victim to the weather, while Liss are now bottom after a 14-2 hammering at Colden Common.

There were two first half hat-trick heroes - Dave Paskins netting in the 7th, 12th and 27th minutes and George Calland in the 18th, 21st and 42nd.

Sam Adams also finished with three goals - in the 40th, 70th and 88th minutes.

Though a fierce beating, it wasn’t even the worst HLP defeat suffered by anyone this year - Athletico Romsey were trounced 14-1 by Infinity last April.

Stockbridge won 2-0 at Clanfield with Matt Hawkes and Callum Dart netting, while Hayling United drew 0-0 at Sway.

Moneyfields Reserves extended their winning start to the HPL Division 1 season to eight games with an 8-0 trouncing of South Wonston.

Dan Penfold struck four times as the Dover Road outfit moved eight points clear at the top of the table, with South Wonston having started the day in second place.

Fred Penfold and Jack Knight also scored in a first half which ended with Moneys 4-0 up, with George Root and Archie Wilson on target in the second period.

Denmead crashed 3-0 at Broughton.