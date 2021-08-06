A time-honoured changing room celebratory team picture - Moneyfields have just dumped higher division Gosport out in 2011/12. Picture: Steve Reid

It will be a fairly rare clash between two mainland PO postcode clubs in the world’s greatest knockout club tournament.

It is only the fourth meeting in the last 11 seasons of two such teams, and in one of the previous meetings Portchester hammered the Deans 5-0 at Five Heads Park.

Here, The News takes a look at those derby clashes.

Moneyfields celebrate their FA Cup equaliser against Gosport in 2011. Picture: Steve Reid

2011/12

Moneyfields 2 Gosport Borough 1

Steve Hutchings bagged the winner as Moneys came from behind to dump higher division Gosport out in a preliminary round tie at Dover Road.

Justin Bennett gave the Southern League visitors the lead early in the second half but Jack Lee levelled with a close range volley and Hutchings, in his first season at Moneys, lobbed a decider.

Steve Hutchings celebrates his FA Cup winner for Moneyfields against Gosport in 2011. Picture: Steve Reid

Miles Rutherford’s men had gone into the tie having been involved in some high-scoring early-season Wessex Premier matches.

Moneys’ opening five games had resulted in a staggering 34 goals, including a 6-5 win against Romsey, a 4-3 victory at Brading and a 3-3 draw with Fareham.

Moneys had also beaten Wessex neighbours Fareham Town 2-1 in an extra preliminary qualifying round tie in 2009/10, Simon Stone grabbing the Reds’ consolation.

2012/13

Gosport Borough's Dan Wooden, left, takes on Moneyfields' Conor Bailey. Picture: Steve Reid

Fareham Town 3 Hayling United 0

Goals from James Roden, Bryn Mckie and Nathan Kirby gave Fareham an extra preliminary qualifying round win against their then Wessex Premier rivals.

2013/14

Horndean 0 AFC Portchester 5

James Roden, right, has just scored for Fareham against Hayling United during the FA Cup extra preliminary round held at Cams Alders in 2012. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

In only their third FA Cup campaign, the Royals romped to what remains their best-ever win in the competition.

Against a Deans side managed by current Portchester boss Dave Carter, the visitors netted in a one-sided first qualifying round tie through Jamie Musselwhite (2), Simon Woods (2) and Louie Castles.

Further back in time, Fareham Town dumped neighbours Gosport out in 1976/77 and 1979/80.

Mick O’Neill struck twice in a 5-0 first qualifying round replay win at Privett Park in the first season, after a 1-1 draw at Fareham, while a goal from Stewart settled a third qualifying round tie in the Reds’ favour three years later.

In 1987/88, Waterlooville defeated neighbours Havant Town 2-0 in a first qualifying round tie - the same season that Ernie Bradwell’s Ville won promotion from the Southern League South division as runners-up.

The following season Ville defeated Gosport 1-0 en route to the first round proper, where they lost to Aylesbury.

Fareham's Bryn McKie, right, with Hayling United's Ryan Gadd. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Ville’s last FA Cup before the merger with Havant Town came in the 1997/98 season when they thrashed Portsmouth Royal Navy - forerunners of today’s US Portsmouth - 7-0 in a second qualifying round replay.

As for Havant & Waterlooville, they twice knocked Bognor Regis out in the second qualifying round in the noughties.

They romped to a 4-0 win at Nyewood Lane in 2003, with Bobby Howe netting in the first minute. Further goals followed from Alec Masson, James Taylor and James Ford.

Three years later, goals from Andy Gurney and Jamie Slabber saw Hawks come from behind to win 2-1 away – the start of a memorable cup run that only ended at Anfield six rounds later.

Current Horndean boss Michael Birmingham started for Bognor in both of those cup defeats.