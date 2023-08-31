News you can trust since 1877
FA Cup preview – Horndean hoping it’s a case of 12th time lucky

Horndean will be hoping it’s a case of 12th time lucky in the greatest club knockout tournament in world football.
By Simon Carter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Horndean drew 1-1 at Littlehampton in Tuesday's Isthmian League South East fixture. Picture by Martin DenyerHorndean drew 1-1 at Littlehampton in Tuesday's Isthmian League South East fixture. Picture by Martin Denyer
Horndean drew 1-1 at Littlehampton in Tuesday's Isthmian League South East fixture. Picture by Martin Denyer

The Deans host fellow step 4 club Bideford on Saturday hoping to reach the second qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time.

The club have reached the first qualifying round on 11 previous occasions - most recently in 2018/19 - only to lose at that hurdle all the time.

That includes the club’s maiden FA Cup campaign in 1981/82, when they lost 5-0 to Farnborough Town, a defeat which remains their joint-highest in the tournament.

Michael Birmingham’s Isthmian League newcomers have so far beaten former Wessex League rivals Portland and Brockenhurst by 3-0 scorelines at Five Heads Park.

Goals from Tommy Scutt, Cade Dyer and Rudi Blankson accounted for Portland, while Rob Taw, Blankson and an own goal were on target against Brock.

Deans drew 1-1 at Littlehampton on Tuesday in their third Isthmian Division 1 South East fixture.

Taking the lead early on through Zack Willett, their hopes of a first step 4 win were dashed when keeper Cameron Scott was punished for a poor pass.

Bideford make the arduous 350-mile round trip from north Devon to east Hampshire having claimed their first Southern League Division 1 South win of the season on Bank Holiday Monday.

Archie Reay bagged the only goal of their county derby at Exmouth Town 20 minutes from time.

While Horndean were winning the Wessex Premier title last season, Bideford were only just avoiding the relegation play-offs. They finished level on points with Bristol Manor Farm, but had a goal difference of minus 16 compared to Farm’s minus 20.

Unlike Horndean, AFC Portchester are no strangers to reaching the second qualifying round.

In 12 attempts prior to this season, the Royals had reached it four times - the last in 2017/18 when they lost to Truro. However, they have never progressed beyond that stage.

Dave Carter’s men have an intriguing trip to Oxfordshire this weekend to take on Didcot Town.

Though Diddy are newly promoted to the Southern League Premier South - the division Gosport play in - they have not made a good start.

They won the Southern League Central Division play-off final last season to return to the seventh tier for the first time since 2011.

But after losing their opening five games of 2023/24 - including five-goal losses at Bracknell and Tiverton - they finally picked up a point on Bank Holiday Monday via a 2-2 draw at Hungerford Town.

