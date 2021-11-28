'Fantastic' Konrad Szymaniak saves the day as Baffins Milton Rovers collect 'really big' three points at Alton

Defender Ed Sanders headed in the opener for Baffins Milton Rovers at Alton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-16)

Szymaniak saved a penalty late in the first-half to ensure Baffins went in leading 1-0 at the break after Ed Sanders' 13th-minute opener.

Rob Carr levelled on the hour mark for Alton before loanee George Britton bagged what proved to be the winner for Shaun Wilkinson' s side four minutes later.

But the Baffins boss reserved high praise for goalkeeper Szymaniak for his efforts in helping the visitors to all three points.

Wilkinson said: ‘He was good. To be fair to Konrad, he had his fair share of stick, but he’s only a young lad.

‘He’s come in, it’s probably the highest level he’s played, the past two games especially - the second half against Blackfield he kept us in it - yesterday, second half when we were against the wind, there were shots coming in he was punching and catching.

‘He was fantastic yesterday, he was the reason we signed him yesterday.’

In bitterly cold and windy conditions and with Alton's 3G surface to contend with, Sanders was on hand to head home from a corner on 13 minutes.

Szymaniak then made a crucial penalty save right on the stroke of half-time to ensure Baffins remained ahead.

However, Carr did drag the hosts level on the hour, although Britton fired into the top corner minutes later to ensure the visitors claimed victory.

Wilkinson felt it was a critical three points for his fifth-placed side, with the four teams above them in the table - Horndean, Brockenhurst, Hamworthy and AFC Stoneham - all failing to win.

He added: ‘I think the big thing to get the win yesterday was the weather - the weather was obviously horrific for everyone - but even their management were saying it’s the windiest it’s ever been down there. When you were taking a corner or a set-piece the ball wouldn’t even stay still.