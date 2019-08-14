Have your say

Fareham Town are aiming to maintain their unbeaten start as they face Wessex premier new-boys Fleet Town at Cams Alders on Saturday (3pm).

Reds manager Pete Stiles feels he has more strength in depth this season.

That showed in their 1-0 FA Cup win at Westbury United.

‘I lost four players to injury and illness late on but was able to bring in good replacements,’ said Stiles.

‘That was something we couldn't do last season.

‘We haven't done anything flash during the summer except bring a few nippers in to give us more legs.

‘For the first time I have a bit of a selection headache deciding who to leave out.

‘We don't know a lot about Fleet because they have come down into our league.

‘From what we do know we can expect a tough game.’

Midfielder Connor Messenbird is back in contention after a three-match suspension.

Luke Slade (hamstring) is definitely ruled out.

Baffins will look to build on their midweek FA Cup success when Brockenhurst visit the PMC Stadium.

Steve Leigh's side edged out Alresford Town 2-1 in their replay.

Leigh will look to make changes after the physical demands of two tough cup games.

'The two cup games were physically demanding so I will need to freshen things up a bit,' he confirmed.

'That is why we have a big squad and one or two players are chomping at the bit to get their chance.

‘Also, Brockenhurst are a young, energetic side who have started the season well.

‘We are coming up against sides who are paying a lot more money than us.

‘The only pressure we are under is that which we put on ourselves to perform and improve.

‘We will continue to play our own way in our own style.’

AFC Portchester travel to Alresford Town aiming to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them.

The Royals exited the competition by losing their replay 2-1 at division one Hythe & Dibden.

Horndean make the long journey to Portland United.