Fareham in fine form ahead of ‘massive’ Portsmouth Senior Cup tie with neighbours Gosport Borough

Fareham Town have hit a run of good form ahead of Tuesday’s ‘massive’ Portsmouth Senior Cup home tie with higher tier neighbours Gosport Borough.

The Creeksiders have won five of their last six league and cup games, with the only blemish a 3-0 Wessex Premier loss at title challenging AFC Stoneham.

Graham Rix’s men warmed up for the glamour tie with PSC holders Gosport by caning Christchurch 4-0 at Cams Alders.

Josh Benfield grabbed an early goal with midfielder Jack Breed netting once in each half before Ethan Jones converted a late penalty.

With his side cruising, Rix was able to take Benfield, Charlie Cooper and Jack Nicholas off around the hour mark with Gosport’s visit in mind.

‘We’re doing ok,’ said Rix. ‘When I’ve got a big squad to choose from, that makes a difference.

‘We’ve got Curt Robbins back, we’ve got Dan Bennett back, Jack Breed’s playing really well … there’s some good performances from the boys.

‘We played well (against Christchurch), the lads were at it right from the start. Our keeper Luke Deacon had next to nothing to do.

‘We’re just trying to get some consistency. I know every coach is striving for that, but we’re getting there.

‘The minimum requirement is hard work and togetherness. We’ve got some talented boys and if they can work hard that talent will come through.’

Rix says he is taking the PSC tie very seriously as Fareham aim to reach a second cup semi-final of the season.

They are already through to the last four of the Wessex League Cup, where they host Division 1 high-fliers Petersfield Town next month.

‘We want to go as far as we can in every cup competition we enter,’ declared Rix, who was assistant manager at Gosport under Shaun Gale last season.

Rix was the recipient of one of the five red cards shown in a pre-season friendly when Gosport visited Cams Alders last July.

Gosport director of football Mark Molesley fielded a very young XI when Boro defeated Clanfield in the last round of the PSC.

But he had only just arrived at Privett Park and was keen to see as many players in action as possible.

With Fareham two divisions higher in the pyramid than Clanfield, it could be Molesley fields a much stronger XI on Tuesday.

Fleetlands and AFC Portchester are already through to the last four of the PSC.

The final quarter-final tie takes place next Tuesday when Horndean host Moneyfields at Five Heads Park.

1 . 55.jpg Josh Benfield (9) opens the scoring against Christchurch. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER Photo Sales

2 . 393.jpg Fareham (red) v Christchurch. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER Photo Sales

3 . 396.jpg Fareham (red) v Christchurch. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER Photo Sales

4 . 475.jpg Fareham celebrate one of Jack Breed's two goals against Christchurch. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER Photo Sales