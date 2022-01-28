Fareham striker Gary Austin closing in on another milestone ahead of potentially calling time on his prolific non-league career

Gary Austin celebrates scoring for Fareham against Fawley at Cams Alders in 2010. Picture: Paul Jacobs

It has nothing to do with the fact he was released by Portsmouth after a few years in the Blues’ academy when he was a teenager.

Instead, the Fareham Town striker wishes he had spent the whole of his adult playing days at Cams Alders.

As it was, he had started out at Horndean in 2005 before following boss Mike Benfield to Fareham two years later. He later had spells under Dave Carter at both Horndean and Moneyfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Austin celebrates scoring for Fareham. Picture: Mick Young

After playing for Moneys in the Southern League, Austin returned to Fareham in the summer of 2018.

Now 36, he confesses this might be his last season for the Reds. If it is, it could be one to remember.

Last weekend, he celebrated his 350th competitive appearance for Fareham, having made his debut in August 2007. The breakdown was as follows - 224 Wessex League starts, 49 league sub appearances, 63 cup starts, and 14 cup sub outings.

Coming on as a sub, he struck late on to give his side a 3-3 draw. It was his 96th competitive Fareham goal.

Gary Austin scores for Fareham against Bashley in November 2019. Picture: Vernon Nash

Austin is aiming to become only the 10th Fareham player ever to score a century of goals for the club. He is currently 11th in the all-time list - own goals (120) are eighth overall - with Micky Swain (103) immediately ahead of him.

According to stats compiled from the Wessex League page on the FA’s Full Time website, the forward has netted 204 times in league and cup action for Horndean, Fareham and Moneyfields (but only when the latter were a Wessex club).

Austin also has a chance to reach the first cup final during his Fareham career. To do so, the Reds must knock out ‘El Creekio’ rivals AFC Portchester in a mouthwatering Wessex League Cup semi-final at Cams Alders on March 22.

Havant-born Austin started out playing junior football for Purbrook Athletic, managed by Benfield.

Gary Austin (blue) in action for Fareham Town at Horndean in 2010. Picture: Steve Reid

He was spotted by Pompey and from the age of 13-16 was coached by Shaun North at the Academy before being released.

‘I played up front and on the right - I was quite quick as a youth team player,’ he recalled.

‘It was still disappointing (to be released) but I knew it was coming. Hand on heart, I probably fell short.’

Austin’s first season in men’s football saw him play for Horndean in the second tier of the Wessex in 2005/06. The following season, with the club in the Premier, he was top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions.

Gary Austin takes his place in a Fareham team picture shortly after joining the club in the summer of 2007. Back (from left): Luke Middleton, Josh Case, John Burnett, Richmond Hollington, Jason Mann, Darren Watts. Front: Mark Tryon, Lee Paul, Gavin Spurway, Simon Stone, Gary Austin. Picture: Will Caddy.

When Benfield moved to Fareham in the summer of 2007, Austin followed - and so began a Cams Alders love affair which continues 14 years later.

Austin subsequently played under Duncan Pratt and Matt Parr at Fareham before returning to Horndean in 2011. He was back at Fareham for the 2012/13 season, but two years later was the Deans’ joint top scorer with 22 league and cup goals.

Austin started the 2015/16 season at Five Heads Park but was to follow Carter to Moneyfields in the October. In his first full campaign at Dover Road, Austin scored 23 times as the Portsmouth club won promotion from the Wessex League.

After experiencing Southern League football for the first time in 2017/18, Austin was back at Fareham in time for the following campaign - and that is where he plans to end his career.

‘The one regret I have is that I would have loved to have played at Fareham for my whole career,’ he explained. ‘The fans here are just brilliant.

‘If I had, I’d probably have played 700/800 games. I’ve never really had a bad injury.

Gary Austin celebrates scoring for Fareham against Brading Town in 2009.

‘I’m 37 next November and I’ve promised my wife for the last four years this would be my last year.

‘Hand on heart, this will probably be my last year. It does hurt to say that but, as Pete (Stiles, Fareham manager) said the other day, I’m no spring chicken.

‘If Pete still wants me around for the odd game … but in terms of being fully committed, I’d say this is my last one.

‘Some days it feels like it (playing 350 games for Fareham). Wednesday and Sunday mornings it definitely feels like I’ve played that many games.

‘It’s been an experience, to say the least.

‘I know Pete has said he has to manage me, but some times it’s frustrating. I thought I was playing at Alton last Saturday, so I made sure I responded with a goal when I came on!’

That strike in mid-Hampshire saw Austin join Charlie Cooper on 11 league and cup goals as Fareham’s top scorer this season. Not bad from just 13 starts, plus 10 off the bench.

The Reds are one of non-league football’s great entertainers this season. Possibly THE greatest entertainers, as anyone who witnessed Wednesday’s remarkable 5-4 win at high-flying Baffins will testify. They have scored more league goals than anyone else in the Wessex Premier apart from Horndean, but no side in the top 13 have a worst defensive record.

‘We have massively under-achieved this year,’ said Austin, who started at The PMC Stadium for his 351st competitive Reds outing. ‘Pete would probably agree with that, but we have been unlucky with injuries. We’ve never been able to get the same XI out.

‘It’s really frustrating. On our day we can cope with whatever the Wessex League can chuck at us - we went to Horndean and beat them 5-1, they are top of the league. We scored five against Baffins. Hamworthy will probably win the league, but we drew 3-3 against them and probably should have won.

‘I’ve spoken to a lot of people since the Baffins game and I’ve told them all that’s what you get with Fareham.

‘That sums up our season, though normally we would lose 5-4 or 4-3.

‘I love playing in those sort of high intensity games. You knew every player would be giving their all. There was no motivation needed - if you can’t get yourself motivated for those games you shouldn’t be playing at that level.

‘It was a perfect example of our season. If we could cut out the mistakes we’d be having a very good season.’

Asked to recall the best Fareham side he’s played in, Austin said: ‘If Pete could field his best side that would probably be it, with a fit Josh Benfield, a fit Callum Benfield.

‘When Matt Parr was manager we had a good side - Darren Watts was captain, Lee Webber in goal, Luke Middleton, Gav Spurway. We under-achieved that season as well with the side we had.’

Austin reached Portsmouth Senior Cup and Russell Cotes Cup finals during his time at Horndean, but a Fareham cup final has always eluded him. Indeed, the Reds have not won a trophy since the early 1990s.

That could change this season, though, with a home Wessex League Cup semi-final against Portchester in late March. The winners will face Shaftesbury or Folland Sports in the final.

‘I know the Portchester lads as well as anyone, having played with a lot of them at Moneyfields,’ said Austin. ‘It would be nice to get to a cup final - it’s the least our fans deserve, they’ve been brilliant. And it’s a factor in hopefully going out on a high.’

After his playing days are over, Austin plans to stay involved in the game - preferably at Fareham.

‘I definitely want to stay in football,’ he stated. ‘I want to be in and around it. Management didn’t tempt me five or six years ago, but the older you get …

‘I would like to stay at Fareham. If I could work with Pete in any way that would be great experience.

‘I want to give something back to the club, they’ve been a big part of my life. Even when I wasn’t playing for Fareham I would look for their results and want them to win.

‘Fareham is a sleeping giant. It would be great to see them go up but only when everything is in place. I know Pete has put a lot of things in place off the field.’

Gary Austin celebrates one of his 96 Fareham Town goals against Bashley in 2019. Picture: Vernon Nash