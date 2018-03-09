Fareham aiming for second derby win this week

Have your say

Fareham Town are targeting a second derby success of the week when they welcome Baffins Milton Rovers to Cams Alders in the Wessex League premier division (3pm).

A last-minute goal saw the Reds snatch a 3-2 win at Horndean on Tuesday night.

Now Pete Stiles is demanding greater consistency from his team.

‘It was an excellent win for us because Horndean is never an easy place to go and get a result,’ said the Fareham manager

‘The pint of bitter from Horndean boss Michael Birmingham tasted all the sweeter afterwards.

‘I am hoping my beer will taste just as sweet tomorrow night after the Baffins game.

‘As a team we are guilty of getting a good result and then letting things slip.

‘If we don’t beat Baffins then it negates our win.

‘We need to kick on and go on a little run.

‘There is a lot of competition for places and that has got to be a good thing.’

The return of striker Scott Hamilton made a big difference for the Reds.

He linked up well with strike-partner Gary Austin, who scored his first goal for the club.

Dale Harding continues in goal, with Luke Douglas unavailable.

Meanwhile, Baffins boss Steve Leigh knows his team need to improve after two disappointing home results in their past two games.

AFC Portchester are aiming to burst Blackfield & Langley’s bubble at Gang Warily tomorrow (3pm).

The second-placed hosts are chasing the league title and have also reached the Hampshire Senior Cup final.

Blackfield have also defeated the Royals twice this season.

Mick Catlin believes his side are capable of causing an upset against who he reckons are the best side in the division.

The joint-manager said: ‘We must look to turn the tables on Blackfield.

‘It won’t be easy because I rate them as the best team in the league.

‘We have strengthened our squad with the additions of Jack Breed and Dan Wooden.

‘I am confident we are more than capable of getting a result. We must go there and play with no fear.’

Michael Birmingham will expect Horndean to bounce back to winning ways against Newport.

Meanwhile, Petersfield visit Hamble Club looking for a change of fortunes.

In division one, United Services Portsmouth welcome Whitchurch United to the Victory Stadium.