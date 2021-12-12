Fareham Town have goalkeeper on the scoresheet for the second time this season as they put struggling Amesbury to the sword

Substitute Gary Austin, left, netted twice in Fareham's win at Amesbury. Picture: Allan Hutchings (030421-176)

The Reds' stopper was allowed to take a second half spot-kick which put Pete Stiles' side 5-0 up in their crushing 8-0 triumph.

Stiles explained how he does not like the same player taking more than one penalty during a game so, after Ben Rowthorn had made it 4-0 from the spot, McCarthy was placed on duty.

Incredibly, it's the second time this season Fareham have had a goalkeeper find the net.

Stiles said: ‘It’s no secret Amesbury are struggling a bit, but take nothing away from my lads, they were really on it. I think that will have done us the world of good.

‘Admittedly, we had two penalties yesterday, but when they’re defending with six or seven defenders, a lot of the ball is going to be in and around the box so that’s the risk you take.

‘We felt we had a good shout for a penalty in the first half which wasn’t given but we did get two in the second half.

‘Ben Rowthorn scored the first penalty but I don’t like when someone has taken a penalty letting them take a second one.

‘My keeper, Dec McCarthy, was chomping at the bit to take one so we let him come up and take it, it’s always a bit risky.

‘I hope it didn’t seem arrogant doing that but he is a good striker of the ball, the keeper would never have got to it, it was a great penalty.’

The Amesbury thrashing was the third time this term Fareham have netted eight in a single game, following on from 8-0 victories over Hythe & Dibden and Harvest Home in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Defender Casey Bartlett-Scott, back at the club after a stint playing in America, got the first with a stunning volley then Jack Breed made it 2-0 before the break.