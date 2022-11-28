News you can trust since 1877
Fareham Town legend Mick Richards passes away

Local football has been saddened by the passing of Mick Richards, arguably one of the best goalkeepers of his time during Fareham Town’s glory days between 1966 and 1974. He was 81.

By Mike Vimpany
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Mick Richards pictured in a Fareham Town team picture, circa mid-1970s. Back (from left) Terry Cannings, Dave Thomas, Ken Atkins, Len Abrahams, John Richardson, Ernie Hills, Alan Williams, Arthur Williams, Tom Jewitt. Middle: Bobby Taubman, George De St Croix, Dick Cade, Richard Duke, Paul Grant, Mick Richards, Phil Pollard, Jimmy Searle, Dave Ings, Barry Bailey, Ian Broomfield. Seated: Jim Ramsay, Barry Brear, Peter Farley, Roger Buckland, Tony Callahan, Mick O’Neill, Dave Stokes, Mick Swain, Simon O’Neill, Ian Brown.
Mick made almost 300 appearances for Fareham, keeping 65 clean sheets, and picked up numerous Hampshire League championship and cup winners medals.

A near automatic choice for the Hampshire county representative side of the day, Mick played for Pompey reserves several times in 1973 before joining Waterlooville, where he later became club secretary.

He was also a decent club cricketer, playing locally with Portsmouth Rovers.

His funeral is at The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Thursday, December 15 at 10am.

