Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles' selection dilemma for visit to play on AFC Stoneham's 3G playing surface

Fareham boss Pete Stiles, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170821-13)

Stiles revealed how he plans to lean towards picking younger members of his squad rather than run the risk of his more experienced players potentially picking up injuries on the artificial pitch.

Stoneham play their home fixtures out of the Hampshire FA Stoneham Lane Football Complex.

Traditionalist Stiles insisted he's not a fan of 3G pitches, but understands why clubs operating within the non-league opt to go down the route of installing them.

The Fareham boss said: ‘There’s a massive advantage playing on a 3G surface, I don’t care what you say, if you play week-in, week-out on them - we can’t even get to train on one let alone play on one.

‘I still don’t like them, I don’t think they’re right, I like football played on a bit of grass with a bit of mud – that’s how it should be.

‘We’re going to go there, we’re confident, I’m going to pick a team - youngsters love 3G - they like it whereas I’ve got players who if I play them on it they’re out for four weeks - your older ones. I’ve just got to be careful what side I put out but I’ve got to put out a side to make sure we go there and win. We’re not going there to camp out or anything, we’re going to win.’

Fareham head to Stoneham full of confidence and are the Wessex Premier's top scorers.

The third-placed Reds have hit an incredible 42 goals in just 10 league outings this season - and have netted 53 times in all competitions.

But Stiles is wary of coming up against a Stoneham side sure to be hurting from a midweek home defeat to Hamble.

He said: ‘There’s lots of indifferent results (in the Wessex Premier), I saw Stoneham got beat by Hamble (in midweek), so they’re not going to be happy losing that game.