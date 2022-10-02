Fareham Town start like ‘an express train’ in Wessex League win against Laverstock

The Reds stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the opening five minutes through Jack Breed and Josh Benfield.

It was the latter’s seventh goal in 13 league and cup appearances this season.

Ethan Jones made it 3-0 on 25 minutes, converting a penalty after he had been fouled, with Laverstock reducing the arrears before half-time.

Ethan Jones has scored Fareham's third goal against Laverstock from the penalty spot. Picture by Paul Proctor

Starts for Benfield and Jones were two of three changes to the starting XI from last Tuesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup win at US Portsmouth.

There was also a recall for Arty Kerton, with Dimitri Giannakis, Tom Settle and Morris Dench dropping out of the starting XI.

‘We made hard work of it,’ said Fareham boss Graham Rix after a win that catapulted his side into the Premier Division’s top five.

‘We started off like an express train, were two up in four or five minutes, and understandably took our foot off the pedal a bit.

‘We were always on top, but we gave them a few chances through a lack of concentration. And we missed opportunities to put the game to bed, again through a lack of concentration.

‘It was our final cross, our final ball, our final decision making … it’s something we’re working on.

‘From what could have been a 5-0 or 6-0 game and totally out of sight, was a game where they were still in it.’

It was Rix’s eighth win in the 12 league and cup ties since he replaced Pete Stiles as manager in August.

Asked to sum up his first dozen fixtures, he remarked: ‘We’re getting there.

‘I’m delighted with the boys’ attitude and their willingness to want to learn.

‘The club in general is buzzing, the supporters are getting behind the boys and what they are trying to achieve.

‘We’ll make mistakes, everyone does, but I’m really enjoying it.’

Next up is a trip to the Isle of Wight on Tuesday for a Wessex League Cup tie against lower tie East Cowes Victoria.

East Cowes are third bottom of the second tier, have not won in any competition since August 13, and were recently hammered 8-1 at home by AFC Portchester in an FA Vase tie.