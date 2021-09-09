Fareham Town to call on stalwart stopper Luke Douglas for Wessex Premier trip to Christchurch

Luke Douglas will make a Fareham Town return this weekend. Picture: Mick Young

The Reds’ boss Pete Stiles says he will call on experienced Douglas for the Wessex League Premier Division trip to Christchurch in the absence of Dan Kempson.

Douglas is a familiar face to the Fareham faithful, although he hasn't featured for the first-team since March 2020.

A leg muscle problem has prohibited the goalkeeper's playing time in recent seasons but he is set to make a return this weekend for Stiles' side.

The Fareham boss said: ‘We’re going to have to ring the changes again on Saturday. I’m bringing Luke Douglas out of retirement to play in goal. He’s made over 300 appearances for the club.

‘He struggles with his leg the next day (after games) so he doesn’t tend to play that often.

‘Dan Kempson’s not available this weekend so Luke Douglas will go in goal.

‘I’ve got every confidence in him. We’ll have Garry Moody back in the squad with us on Saturday.’

Fareham head to Christchurch on the back of three consecutive league wins.

They have climbed up to sixth in the table courtesy of their winning run - and could move further up the division with most Wessex League Premier Division clubs in FA Vase action this weekend.

But Stiles is adamant he's not worried where his team sit in the table at such an early point in the season.

The Fareham boss said: ‘We’ve gradually made progress over the past few weeks, we’re sitting in sixth now, but I’m literally looking one game ahead. I’m really not looking that far ahead now.

‘I’m not looking at what other people are doing, there’s no point at this early part of the season.

‘You’ve got to get your own house in order, when you’re happy you’ve got your squad, got your players and you start playing well, then you start looking at things.