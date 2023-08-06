Fewer homeless households in Gosport and Fareham – but large rise in Havant

Across England, the homelessness figures hit an all-time high, with 79,840 households having faced homelessness in the first quarter of the year.

Of those, 6,440 were because of a Section 21 "no-fault" eviction, which allows landlords to evict a tenant with just two months’ notice, without having to give a reason.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 42 households in Gosport were estimated to be homeless and were owed a relief duty, which requires housing authorities to help them secure accommodation. This was down from 55 the year before.

There were also 102 households threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty, eight of whom faced losing their home after receiving a Section 21 notice to end an Assured Shorthold Tenancy.

There were 33 single parents and 11 couples with dependent children homeless in Gosport between January and March.

Polly Neate, chief executive of homless charity Shelter, said: “With record numbers of people becoming homeless, the time for empty words on building social homes and overdue promises on ending no fault evictions has long passed.

“No-fault evictions are fuelling homelessness and throwing thousands of families’ lives into turmoil.”

In Gosport, 1.1 per 100,000 people were estimated to be homeless. The national average currently stands at 1.8 people.

In the neighbouring Fareham local authority area, 48 households were estimated to be homeless and owed a relief duty - down from 64 the year before.

There were also 35 households threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty, 11 of whom faced losing their home after receiving a Section 21 notice.

There were 11 single parents and four couples with dependent children homeless.

In the Havant area, 85 households were estimated to be homeless and were owed a relief duty – well up on 25 the year before.

There were also 93 households threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty, five of whom faced losing their home after receiving a Section 21 notice.