Fifth red card of the season for US Portsmouth in Wessex League defeat to in-form Fareham Town
US Portsmouth received their fifth red card in seven games last night as Fareham Town recorded a fifth straight victory.
US striker Brandon Jewell was dismissed in the second half of his side’s 3-0 home Wessex Premier League defeat at HMS Temeraire.
He was sent off along with Fareham defender Garry Moody for what US boss Fraser Quirke described as ‘innocuous handbags’.
It was both players’ second dismissal in a matter of weeks - Jewell had been red carded in US’ FA Cup win at Welton, while Moody received one of the five red cards shown in a pre-season friendly with Gosport Borough at Cams Alders.
US have also had Brodie Spencer, Josh Stream and Moussa Traore shown red cards in the first six weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.
‘It’s something I’m addressing,’ Quirke told The News. ‘I’m well aware our disciplinary record isn’t good enough. It’s something we must improve soon.
Callum Benfield, Connor Underhill and an own goal moved Fareham up to third in the Premier table.
Read More
‘It was a difficult night,’ reported Quirke. ‘We failed to meet the standards we had set ourselves and delivered a poor performance.
‘We got exactly what we deserved, which was nothing. We didn’t play anywhere near the standards and ability we have in our group and conceded three pretty poor goals.’
He added: ‘The best part of it is that we can lick our wounds, learn our lessons and adjust for Shaftesbury away on Saturday.
‘The games are coming so thick and fast that we can’t dwell on one poor performance.’
As for Fareham, last season’s defensive woes seem to be a thing of the past.
The Reds conceded almost 100 Wessex League goals in 2021/22, but have only let in six in 10 competitive fixtures this term.
Since Graham Rix replaced Pete Stiles in charge, Fareham have only let in four goals in six matches - and only two in their last five.
A stiff challenge awaits them this weekend, though - away to Horndean.