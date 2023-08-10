News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

First Solent partners with Pompey 2023/24 season

First Solent has announced a corporate partnership with Portsmouth FC for the 2023/24 season.
By Simon Carter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
First Solent's Katie Dadd with Portsmouth FC's Lawrence Bisgrove and Mark JudgesFirst Solent's Katie Dadd with Portsmouth FC's Lawrence Bisgrove and Mark Judges
First Solent's Katie Dadd with Portsmouth FC's Lawrence Bisgrove and Mark Judges

As a long-term operator of bus services in the city, First Solent will work with the club to encourage supporters to make use of public transport.

Pompey fans will be able to use First Solent’s Service No 1 as a direct, and more sustainable, link to Fratton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The partnership further cements First Solent’s commitment to Portsmouth and surrounding areas, with its investment in 62 electric buses to serve the city by March 2024 and the new depot planned for Hilsea.

Simon Goff, First Bus South Managing Director, said: “We have a proud history of serving the local community in Portsmouth, and we’re delighted to partner with Portsmouth FC, which forms an integral part of the city's culture, economy, and community.

Most Popular

“Working with the club allows us to further our role as a responsible bus operator, making a positive impact to our customers and local people.

"Our partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience to further encourage people to choose public transport as their preferred method of travel, especially on matchdays.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Portsmouth FC Director of Sales, Mark Judges, added: “First South is an organisation which has a positive impact on our supporters’ match day experience.

"Their service is integral to connecting our supporters with unforgettable experiences at Fratton Park and we look forward to working together.”

To celebrate the partnership, First Solent is giving matchday tickets away throughout the 2023/24 season. Go to Portsmouth FC/First Bus, or follow on Twitter (@FirstPortsmouth) and Facebook (First Bus Solent) for further details.

Related topics:PompeyFratton ParkPortsmouth