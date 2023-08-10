First Solent's Katie Dadd with Portsmouth FC's Lawrence Bisgrove and Mark Judges

As a long-term operator of bus services in the city, First Solent will work with the club to encourage supporters to make use of public transport.

Pompey fans will be able to use First Solent’s Service No 1 as a direct, and more sustainable, link to Fratton Park.

The partnership further cements First Solent’s commitment to Portsmouth and surrounding areas, with its investment in 62 electric buses to serve the city by March 2024 and the new depot planned for Hilsea.

Simon Goff, First Bus South Managing Director, said: “We have a proud history of serving the local community in Portsmouth, and we’re delighted to partner with Portsmouth FC, which forms an integral part of the city's culture, economy, and community.

“Working with the club allows us to further our role as a responsible bus operator, making a positive impact to our customers and local people.

"Our partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience to further encourage people to choose public transport as their preferred method of travel, especially on matchdays.”

Portsmouth FC Director of Sales, Mark Judges, added: “First South is an organisation which has a positive impact on our supporters’ match day experience.

"Their service is integral to connecting our supporters with unforgettable experiences at Fratton Park and we look forward to working together.”