Steve Hutchings has just scored his first goal against Brockenhurst last Friday - a day later he hit a hat-trick for the club's reserves. Picture by Dave Bodymore

A week after turning out for Chichester City in the Isthmian League, the striker was one of three Moneys first team regulars included in the starting XI at fellow strugglers QK Southampton in the 11th tier of English football.

Goalkeeper Dylan Kramer and centre half Jack Lee also started at Lordshill Rec, having also started the previous night for the first team in a 6-2 Wessex Premier rout of Brockenhurst at Westleigh Park.

Hutchings had netted twice in that game before pulling on his boots again to help the reserves to what was their first HPL victory since September 3 when they beat another lowly side, Hayling United.

Playing his sixth game in 16 days, Hutchings was taken off shortly after completing his treble in the 55th minute as Moneys leapfrogged QK and out of the two-team relegation zone.

Callum Laycock (2), Harry Birmingham and Harry Sargeant were also on target against Brock as Moneys fired five or more goals for the third time in their last five home Wessex fixtures.

Cassius Newton had given Brock an early lead, but Hutchings and Laycock turned the game around with a goal each by the 14-minute mark.

Having scored five times on seven previous occasions this term, it was the first time Moneys had fired a half-dozen in one game.

‘We hit the woodwork a few times and Brad Snelling made five really good saves,’ reported Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘It could have been a cricket score.’

It was a milestone evening for Lee, who was making his 200th Moneys appearance spread over two spells at the club.

‘He’s probably played 100 games for Chichester and another 200 for Horndean - and he’s only 30, though he looks older,’ said Turnbull. ‘Hopefully he can play another 150 games for us.’

With a view to keeping players fresh for Tuesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup tie at Horndean, Turnbull used all five subs in the second half.