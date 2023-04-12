Fleetlands could have to play final seven Wessex League games of the season in just 10 days

Fleetlands (red/black) could have to play seven Wessex League games in 10 days. Picture: Mike Cooter

That is the farcical scenario in front of the Coptermen after last night’s Wessex League Division 1 home game with Newport IoW was called off.

As with all the other matches scheduled across the two tiers of the Wessex, it was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Fleetlands boss Dan Greenwood is now calling on league officials to extend the season.

Players’ safety has to be taken into consideration, he told The News.

At present, the Division 1 season is due to finish on Saturday April 22, with the first of the two play-off semi-finals due to be held the previous evening.

Fleetlands still have to host two teams - New Milton Town and Newport - who will be featuring in those play-offs.

As it stands, Fleetlands are due to play tomorrow (v Downton, home), Saturday (v New Milton, home), Tuesday (v Fleet Spurs, away), Thursday (v Romsey, home) and Saturday (v Millbrook, away).

Dates, though, must still be found for home games against Folland and Newport!

‘The sensible solution would be extend the season,’ said Greenwood. ‘The safety of the players has got to come into consideration.

‘Playing Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday will take its toll - especially if the pitches are heavy - and the players will be going to work during the day.

‘If it was just us who lots of games left, you could understand not wanting to extend the season - but it’s everyone. All the games were off last night.’

One solution could be to ensure the Newport game is played prior to the first play-off semi-final date, with games that have no effect on promotion and relegation taking place after April 22.

Last night’s game was on at 4pm, but persistent rain from then on resulted in a postponement with Newport having already started to travel.

Earlier in the season, wet weather resulted in Fleetlands not playing a league game between December 3 and January 28.

As well as seven league games, the Coptermen could still have two cup games to play as well before the curtain is pulled down on their 2022/23 campaign.

They are due to travel to higher tier neighbours Fareham Town in the semi-finals of the Portsmouth Senior Cup on Tuesday, April 25. The winners face AFC Portchester and Horndean in the final.

Both Horndean and Fareham still have six Premier fixtures remaining after their games were also postponed last night.