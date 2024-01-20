Fleetwood Town v Pompey team news - six out and four doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Fleetwood Town v Pompey at Highbury Stadium in the EFL Sky Bet League One.

Pompey are hoping to stop the rot as they travel to Highbury Stadium to face Fleetwood Town in their latest Sky Bet League One clash.

Blues' stuttering form continued last week as they lost 3-0 at home to Leyton Orient. It was their third defeat in five games and the teams below them are now hot on their tails with just two points separating them and Bolton Wanderers.

Fleetwood were in midweek action as they had a mid-season friendly against one of their feeder clubs Waterford. The Cod Army won that game with Ronan Coughlan scoring against his former side.

Former Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam is in charge of Fleetwood now and he is still searching for his first win since taking over from Lee Johnson. It was Johnson in the dugout when the two sides met just before Christmas at Fratton Park with Josh Earl equalising after Colby Bishop's first-half stoppage time effort.

The injury picture isn't too different for Pompey with only Connor Ogilvie the only player who might give John Mousinho something to ponder at the weekend. He was due to play a behind-closed-doors friendly against Aldershot Town but that was postponed because of the cold. Ogilvie has had a few injury problems this season but has returned to light training and could get himself back in to the fold before the end of the month.

Pompey are still unable to call upon Kusini Yengi who is representing Australia at the Asia Cup. He came off the bench in the 83rd minute as Australia beat Syria in their second group stage match thanks to an effort from former Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine.

Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the Sky Bet League One match-up in Lancashire.

