Forget dramatics about Jackett out .. We just got lucky ... Brown being back is key - What fans said about Doncaster 1 Portsmouth 2

Fans had plenty to say after Pompey's second win on the trot, the 2-1 success at Doncaster. Here's a selection of their views.

Dan Horton on Twitter - Well there’s absolutely no chance of Jackett getting the boot. Time to move on and get behind the team.

Adam Darke on Twitter - It’s horrible to feel very little when we win. I don’t want to feel like this. I think the enjoyment factor has been so bad for so long I’ve just become desensitised or something. I dunno.

Mersonsboots on Twitter - Peterborough drew against 10 men after leading. Coventry get 4 past them. Sunderland beaten. It might be time to forget the dramatics about Jackett out and see where we end up. Talk about it in Jan again if were not in the top 6. Hysterical tweets left right and centre at 1-1.

Mick Kimber on Facebook - We just got lucky. Our performance wasn't good.

Paul Baker on Facebook - Play up Pompey!! Brown being back is the key.

James Berwick on Facebook - About time some luck went our way.

Dave Stevens on Facebook - Just pleased to get a win.

