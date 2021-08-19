Form team Baffins Milton Rovers set sights on Sholing FA Cup shock

Baffins Milton Rovers defender Ed Sanders plays a pass in Wednesday's derby win over Moneyfields. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-16)

That's the view of Baffins boss Shaun Wilkinson, whose team head into the preliminary round tie on the high of collecting three consecutive victories.

Rovers have come racing out of the traps this season, winning three and drawing the other of their first four competitive fixtures in all competitions.

League higher Southern League South Division Sholing now provide Wilkinson's troops their latest test in the FA Cup.

The Baffins boss acknowledged what a test his squad have in front of them on Saturday, but he sees no reason why they cannot come away with victory at the PMC Stadium.

Wilkinson said: ‘It’s massive for our lads because they thrive on confidence, they thrive on good performances and good wins - and that’s a very, very good win (over Moneyfields).

‘They were undefeated, they’d taken six points out of six, but we’ve beaten them here.

‘They’re pretty similar to Sholing (Moneyfields) in the fact they play with a back three.

‘They’re big and strong, it’s going to be a tough game, but it’s a game we’re looking forward to after that.

‘It’s important to have cup runs, especially for a club like us who haven’t got a lot of money, it’ll be tough because Sholing are decent.

‘It’s a game we’re definitely looking forward to. We’re in good form, we’ve got minutes into the legs of the players now, we’re looking forward to it.’

Baffins will be looking to welcome back some of the mighty impressive attendance of 503 who were at the PMC Stadium for Wednesday's 2-0 win over Portsmouth rivals Moneyfields.

Striker Jason Parish marked the beginning of his second Rovers spell by grabbing the opener in the derby victory.

And Wilkinson believes his latest forward addition, rejoining the club from Isthmian League club Bognor, is only going to get better as he builds up his fitness.