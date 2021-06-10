Former Baffins Milton Rovers starlet Tommy Leigh set for dream move to League One

Tommy Leigh, seen here in action for Baffins Milton, could be on the move to the third tier of English football. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The League 1 club have agreed a deal with Bognor Regis Town, where Leigh has been playing for the last two seasons, writes STEVE BONE.

The transfer now hinges on the terms Stanley are offering the 21-year-old prospect.

If Leigh does go Bognor will be paid compensation because of his age. And while they will be sorry to see him move on, they will take it as another sign that the Nye Camp is the ideal place for young players to develop and get their chance higher up the football ladder.

He’d be the latest in a long line of players to move from Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Bognor to pro clubs - Tommy Block went to Hibs in 2018, while former Pompey Academy midfielder Ethan Robb earned a loan move to Brentford last season after playing for AFC Portchester in pre-season.

Leigh joined Bognor from Baffins in 2019, along with his brother Ashton. Tommy had scored 10 goals in 43 league and cup appearances in 2018/19 - under the management of his dad Steve - having made his debut the previous season when he scored once in 14 outings.

Bognor boss Jack Pearce said it would be a great opportunity for Leigh and wished him well – and insisted that despite the imminent departure of the midfielder, and defender Keaton Wood moving to Wimborne Town, he was happy with how the Rocks squad was coming together.

Pearce said: ‘Tommy’s done very well in the relatively short time he’s been with us and deserves his chance.

‘The two clubs have agreed a deal but I believe the terms they are offering him have yet to be agreed.’