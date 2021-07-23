Gosport Borough's latest signing Matt Briggs. Picture: Colin Farmery/GBFC

The full-back, who had spells at Fulham Millwall and Colchester earlier in his career, has moved to Privett Park after a spell with Danish first division side HB Koge.

Briggs joins Gosport having featured internationally for Guyana just a few weeks ago at the Concacaf Gold Cup tournament.

The 30-year-old revealed he was sold on a move after learning of Boro's ambition to achieve promotion out of the Southern League Premier Division.

Briggs said: ‘Speaking to the chair (Iain McInnes), Gosport is a club with ambition to get promoted to the next league and I love that.

‘I wanted to come here and bring my experience and help as much as I can and help the team progress to the next stage.’

Briggs was thrust into the national spotlight as a teenager when he became the youngest ever Premier League player at just 16 years and 65 days after featuring for Fulham against Middlesbrough in May 2007.

It was a record he held for more than a decade prior to Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott being handed his first team bow for former club Fulham in the top-flight aged just 15 years and 174 days.

Briggs was also capped twice at international level by England under-21s – as well as featuring nationally at under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-20 level – earlier in his career and he has also featured for Peterborough, Bristol City, Leyton Orient, Millwall, Colchester and Chesterfield in the Football League.

Gosport are now the 15th club Briggs has been associated with in his 14-year career to date.