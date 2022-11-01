Former Gosport boss Lee Molyneaux returns to Privett Park hoping to help spring a massive cup upset with Locks Heath

Lee Molyneaux, right, in action for Gosport during the 2013/14 FA Trophy final at Wembley

Molyneaux is part of the Locks Heath squad that takes on four tiers higher Boro in the Portsmouth Senior Cup on Wednesday (7.45pm).

The 39-year-old defender has played five times for Locks after stepping down to the Hampshire Premier League following a short stint at Horndean.

The veteran - who twice won promotion with Boro and the Hawks as a player - missed last weekend’s 9-0 league drubbing of Liss.

But Locks co-boss Dave Hazelgrove selects from a full-strength squad as Locks take on the competition holders.

‘We’ve had a few injury niggles,’ reported Hazelgrove. ‘I think people have been resting themselves for this game!

‘It’s a great opportunity for the lads to showcase what they are about.’

For the first time this season, Ryan Bath - last season’s top HPL Senior Division goalscorer - and Conor Hilton were paired up front together against Liss.

They both struck twice in Locks’ biggest HPL win for more than 10 years - since they hammered Liss 10-0 in March 2012 to be precise with Matt Northcott (4) and Harry Potter (3) leading the rout.

Brad Stone (2), Shane Kent, Kurt Watts and sub Connor Johnson were also on target in the latest Liss thrashing.

‘We said to the boys beforehand they haven’t been playing at the levels they can,’ Hazelgrove stated. ‘For the first 45 minutes, we asked them to be ruthless.’

Leading 6-0 at the interval, that was certainly the case as Locks remained six points adrift of leaders Andover New Street Swifts with two games in hand.

With goalscoring midfielder Jake Smith unavailable, Locks deployed a new system with Watts - another of the squad’s former Gosport players - operating behind the central striking pair.

‘He was like a false 10,’ declared Hazelgrove. ‘Kurt was quite busy, he played as a 7, a 10 and an 11 - it certainly wasn’t a luxury role.’

Following their trip to Privett Park, Locks have another cup tie this weekend - at home to divisional rivals Sway in the Hampshire Senior Trophy.