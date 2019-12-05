Have your say

Gosport Borough have bolstered their goalkeeping options by signing Ben Dudzinski from National League outfit Sutton United.

His addition will provide competition for first-choice goalkeeper Pat O'Flaherty.

Dudzinski will make his debut against Yate Town in the Bet Victor Southern League Premier South game at Privett Park this weekend.

The stopper was with the Hawks in the National League last season, making 29 appearances having joined from Lowestoft Town towards the end of the club’s 2017/18 National League South title-winning campaign.

The former Hartlepool professional earned rave reviews for an outstanding performance at Wrexham, but the 24-year-old has not featured in the league for Sutton this term.

‘Pat has been faultless for us but is struggling with a couple of injuries,’ said Borough boss Lee Molyneaux.

‘Ben is with us over the Christmas period so we can take Pat out of the firing line if we need to.

‘I am also looking at bringing in one or two more players into the squad.

‘Brian Stock filled in for us at Tiverton in the last game, but I don't see that being a regular occurrence.

‘He has a big commitment coaching at AFC Bournemouth.

‘Although he is signed for us, we will only use him on a when-needed basis.’

Borough are in good form and have two home games in the next four days against teams struggling at the lower end of the league.

A win against 19th-placed Yate could propel Borough into the play-off places ahead of a visit from second-bottom Dorchester Town next Tuesday.

Molyneaux believes it is vital that Borough maintain the momentum which has brought them six league wins from their last nine matches - the club’s best run of form for a few years.

‘We had a terrific win at Tiverton in our last game,’ said Molyneaux.

‘Before that we had two excellent displays against Bath City in the FA Trophy.

‘In our last 12 games, we have only been beaten twice.

‘My job as a manager is making sure the players maintain their standards whoever they are up against.

‘It is easy to get yourselves up for the top games.

‘The key is maintaining consistency in the more bread and butter league games.

‘Hopefully we have learned lessons from our 0-0 home draw against bottom of the league Beaconsfield.’

At Tiverton, Borough took the game to their lofty hosts.

After a couple of early let-offs, including a missed penalty, the visitors took charge with three goals.

Tiverton hit back with two late goals, but Borough held on for the win.

‘We still have the best defensive record in our league,’ added Molyneaux.

‘So it was disappointing to let in the two goals.

‘It wasn't surprising, though, after our extra-time exertions in the midweek prior to the game.

‘We have been commanding at the back all season and few strikers have caused us problems.’

Borough have conceded just 13 goals in 17 league games this season.

Much of that is down to the superb unit at the back, with Ryan Woodford and Sam Roberts impressing.