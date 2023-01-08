Former Horndean and Fareham striker Sammy Kessack stars in stunning Paulsgrove comeback in Hampshire Premier League thriller
Sammy Kessack struck four times, including a late winner, as Paulsgrove claimed a remarkable victory over Sway in an 11-goal thriller.
The striker played a starring role as Grove came from 2-5 down to beat Sway 6-5 in a Hampshire Premier League Senior Division fixture at Marsden Road.
Playing their first game since losing 2-1 to Harvest at Front Lawn on December 3, Grove opened the scoring.
But Kev Neal’s men found themselves 3-1 down at half-time.
Grove subsequently trailed 1-4 and 2-5 before staging a stunning comeback.
Sub Charlie Moore and Joe Boxall were also on target as Grove won for the first time since beating Hayling 7-0 on November 12 - former Horndean and Fareham forward Kessack scoring a treble that day.
‘We’re ecstatic,’ Neal told The News. ‘That was probably the strongest squad we’ve had out all season.
‘Hopefully we’ve turned the corner now. The whole club is buzzing.’
‘It was the first time I’ve gone in the changing room afterwards and seen 15 men with their arms around each other singing. That’s how much it meant.’
Regarding the match, Neal added: ‘It was just end to end, what I would call a good old-fashioned game of football.
‘There were tackles, a bit of pushing, but all in good spirit, nothing over the top.
‘Charlie Moore had a massive impact coming on in central midfield - that was probably the turning point.’
Among the Grove starting XI were goalkeeper Tom Stanley and striker Brandon Jewell, who both started the season at Wessex League club US Portsmouth.
Bobby Scott, a Wessex regular in the past with Portchester and Hordean, wasn’t available to face Sway but Neal said the striker will return soon.