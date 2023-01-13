Sam Smart in action while on loan for Hawks last season. Picture by Dave Haines

The 24-year-old has left National League club FC Halifax to join National League North promotion-chasing Brackley Town.

The winger only joined Halifax last summer after being released by Eastleigh. He made just two league starts for the Shaymen before being loaned out to divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge in October.

Smart, who started his youth football career with local club Denmead, made his debut for Wessex League club Horndean under Craig Pearce in 2015/16.

He became a regular the following season, which was Michael Birmingham’s first in charge at Five Heads Park.

Smart was subsequently signed by Basingstoke Town, moving into the top tier of non-league football when signing for Eastleigh in the summer of 2019.

Prior to joining Eastleigh he had trials with Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

He went on to make 97 league appearances for the Spitfires - 46 of them as a sub - before being released.

Smart returned to his roots last February to sign for Havant & Waterlooville on loan, but was recalled after just a few appearances.

Brackley, managed by former Wolves and Cardiff defender Roger Johnson, are currently second in the NL North, level on points with leaders Darlington but with an inferior goal difference - but a game in hand.

Kings Lynn are two points adrift of Brackley, with three games in hand.

Brackley have lost in the NL North play-offs three times in recent seasons, starting in 2017/18, the year they won the FA Trophy.