Former Moneyfields defender makes winning Clanfield debut against Paulsgrove in Hampshire Premier League

The former Moneyfields centre half has been signed from Fleetlands, where he has made 14 appearances - including eight starts - for the Wessex Division 1 club this season.

Hopkins was deployed in the middle of a three-man central defensive unit as Clanfield took a 4-1 lead before hanging on to win 4-3.

Harvey Cooper and Joe McClean put the hosts in control before Bobby Scott replied from the penalty spot.

Joe McLean scores Clanfield's second goal.

A Fred Penfold brace allowed Clanfield to extend their lead before Sammy Kessack - who had struck a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over Hayling the previous weekend - and Craig Hardy set up a tense finish.

Kessack played for Grove a few years ago before having stints at Wessex pair Fareham Town and Horndean.

‘I’ve been trying to sign Stan (Hopkins) for over a year,’ explained Clanfield boss Lee Blakeley. ‘I always knew he would improve us as a team and he was excellent (against Paulsgrove).’

Paulsgrove joint-boss John Willett said: ‘It was a decent game, Clanfield are a good side - they will be up there at the end of the season.

Clanfield (blue/black) v Paulsgrove.

‘I thought a draw would probably have been a fair result.’

Clanfield are now six points adrift of leaders Andover New Street with two games in hand.

‘It’s good to see the league is so competitive this year.

‘We’re in a good place, we’ve got an excellent squad.

Clanfield (blue/black) v Paulsgrove.

‘At this level it’s about trying to get a consistent squad week in and week out. We’ve managed to get that these last few weeks and it’s showing in our results and performances.’

Clanfield have won their last three HPL Senior games, and also dumped two tiers higher Cowes Sports out of the Russell Cotes Cup.

Their reward for the latter win is another home tie against Wessex Premier opposition in US Portsmouth on Wednesday, November 30.

Joe McLean's goal celebration.

Clanfield (blue/black) v Paulsgrove.

A Paulsgrove player.

