Former Paulsgrove defender Joe Dorsett man of the match on his first Locks Heath start in Hampshire Premier League goal spree

Dorsett has become the second ex-Grove regular to decamp to Hampshire Premier League rivals Locks in recent weeks.

Billy Butcher had previously made the move, scoring on his debut in a 6-1 opening-day win against Liphook.

Dorsett followed, ironically making his debut as a sub in a 1-1 draw at Grove.

Joe Dorsett, pictured in action for Paulsgrove, impressed on his first Locks Heath start. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Handed his first start last weekend against Overton on the artificial pitch at Bay House School in Gosport, he impressed at left-back - he is normally a right-back - in a 6-2 drubbing.

‘Joe is good friends with Billy Butcher and he (Butcher) mentioned to me that Joe could be interested in joining,’ said joint Locks boss Dave Hazelgrove.

‘He’s a strong, hard-tackling player, another really good addition. He was man of the match against Overton.’

After falling behind, Locks led 4-1 at the interval.

Brad Stone, playing in a No 10 role, and Butcher netted in quick succession before striker Connor Hilton struck a brace just before the interval.

Hilton arrived at Locks as a wide right attacker, but was switched to a more central role in the reserves last season.

It was only Hilton’s second first team start, after coming on in the first two games - against Liphook and QK Southampton - and scoring in both.

A Connor Johnson double completed Locks’ second six-goal win of the season and took them level on points with early-season leaders Stockbridge.

Locks now have two tough-looking tests in a row - home to Whitehill & Bordon and away to Clanfield.

Whitehill are unbeaten in four games since starting their Senior Division career with a 3-1 loss at Paulsgrove.

Clanfield, meanwhile, have won twice and drawn one of their three games.

Without a game last weekend, they were scheduled to host Hayling on Tuesday but that fixture was postponed due to maintenance work being carried out on the Westleigh Park pitch.