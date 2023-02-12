Former Pompey hopeful Charlie Bell handed four-game ban following post-match comments to a referee

Bell was sent off in the second half of Moneyfields’ 2-2 draw with Christchurch at Westleigh Park on January 6.

Having already been cautioned, he was shown a red for kicking the ball away - but Bell was adamant he didn’t know he had previously been booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went in to see the match official after the game, but that visit has now resulted in him being banned for a second time - he served a one-game suspension last month for his dismissal.

His latest ban started with last Friday’s 1-1 home Premier Division draw with Pagham. He will also miss this Friday’s Westleigh Park clash with title-chasing AFC Stoneham, a home Wessex game with Brockenhurst and a Portsmouth Senior Cup trip to Horndean.

‘We were expecting three games,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘We knew Charlie would get something, that’s why we didn’t appeal. Four is a little bit harsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I told the players,’whatever you may think, there’s no point going to see the referee afterwards.’ In my experience, you don’t win. It’s another lesson learnt.’

Bell has made a big impact since joining Moneys in October - his third club of the season, having had a short stint with Horsham after leaving Bognor.

The attacking midfielder has scored nine times in 17 league and cup starts, plus one sub appearance.