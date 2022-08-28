Former Portsmouth Academy striker makes goalscoring debut for AFC Portchester in ‘statement’ Wessex League victory
Former Pompey Academy striker Harrison Brook made a goalscoring debut for AFC Portchester in a ‘statement’ Wessex League victory.
The 19-year-old netted the third goal in the Royals’ 5-0 home thrashing of Brockenhurst that extended their 100 per cent Premier Division start.
Brook, who played up front alongside Brett Pitman, only joined Portchester last week on a dual registration from Southern League club Gosport Borough.
He made his first appearance in a midweek friendly at Salisbury before being handed a league start.
Brook rejected terms to remain at Fratton Park after Pompey carried out a major overhaul of their academy system at the end of 2020/21.
He had trials at professional clubs - including Southampton - but ended up joining Bognor Regis Town instead.
Brook, who can play on the right wing as well as up front, made just one senior Pompey appearance - as a second-half sub against West Ham U21s in an EFL Trophy tie at Fratton Park in November 2020.
‘He wants to play as high up the pyramid as he can,’ explained Portchester boss Dave Carter.
‘We found out he was available, he wasn’t getting a game at Gosport.’
Portchester made a storming start against Brockenhurst, scoring twice inside the opening 11 minutes through Ryan Wilkins and Liam Robinson.
Brook made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark after a Pitman header had been parried by keeper James Mayo.
Read More
Pitman got on the scoresheet in the second half before Jake Raine completed the nap hand.
Further good news for Carter came in handing former Gosport midfielder Elliott Wheeler his first competitive start following an ankle problem.
‘It was a statement win I felt,’ declared Carter. ‘We took our goals well, it was a good performance all round.
‘We dominated from start to finish. We looked a good side, as we should do.
‘We’ve started well and we need that to continue. It’s about getting the momentum going.’
It took the Royals a while to get that in terms of the Wessex League in Carter’s first season in 2021/22.
Installed as one of the pre-season title favourites, Portchester won just three of their opening nine leagues.
In contrast, they have won all three this term and currently trail leaders Bemerton on goal difference in the embryonic table.
Without a fixture this midweek due to receiving a Wessex League Cup bye, Portchester then face three intriguing Wessex Premier games in eight days.
Trips to Shaftesbury and Baffins Milton Rovers - neither of whom have picked up a point yet - are followed by a home clash with Bemerton on September 10.