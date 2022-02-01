Former Portsmouth, AFC Bournemouth striker and Gosport Borough player-assistant manager links up with Wessex Premier Bashley
Former Pompey striker Matt Tubbs has joined ninth-tier Wessex League Premier Division outfit Bashley in a player-coach capacity.
Tubbs, 37, was most recently involved with Southern League Premier South side Gosport as player-assistant manager under player-boss Craig McAllister at Privett Park in the 2018-19 season.
Since then, the ex-Blues and AFC Bournemouth forward has remained out of the game and holds a position at Brockenhurst College.
However, Tubbs has been persuaded to take up a role with Wessex Premier Bashley, who announced earlier today he would be joining them in a player-coach role.
In a playing career which has currently spanned 16 years, the strike ace made his name in the first of two spells with then-Conference Premier Crawley Town where he netted 58 times in just 78 appearances before sealing a move to Bournemouth in January 2012.
During his time with Pompey, Tubbs scored 14 goals in 40 Blues appearances before departing in the summer of 2016. Tubbs also spent a campaign with Hawks in their sole season at National League level in 2017-18.
Bashley, currently fifth in the Wessex Premier, will look to tap into Tubbs’ vast knowledge from his playing days spent operating in the Football League and at the top end of the non-league pyramid.