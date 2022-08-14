Former Portsmouth favourite Brett Pitman nets ‘absolute worldy’ in AFC Portchester’s Wessex League win at Blackfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Portsmouth striker has had a big impact at the Royals since his audacious signing was announced in early July.

He followed up his nine pre-season friendly strikes with the only goal on his Wessex debut against Cowes Sports.

And after claiming two assists in a 2-0 FA Cup win at Corsham, Pitman’s brace enabled Portchester to hit back from behind to win 2-1 at Blackfield & Langley in their second Wessex fixture.

Brett Pitman fires a penalty leveller for AFC Portchester at Blackfield & Langley. Picture by Daniel Haswell.

The hosts - drubbed 7-1 at home by Bemerton in their league curtain-raiser - had taken a first half lead through Clayd Roach.

But Royals boss Dave Carter - who briefly signed Roach in the first half of last season - claimed the striker was ‘three or four yards offside’.

Pitman levelled on the stroke of half-time, firing a penalty straight down the middle after a handball.

One of Pitman’s pre-season efforts had been a 35-yarder against Gosport, and he was repeat that in the second half at Gang Warily.

Latching onto a kick from Royals keeper Steve Mowthorpe, Pitman took one touch before curling a 35-yarder over ex-Fareham keeper Adam Lewingray.

‘It was an absolute worldy,’ enthused Carter.

‘Brett took a great first touch and then hit it in the top bin.’

Carter summed up: ‘It was hard work, the pace of the game was slow.

‘We didn’t play particularly well. The pitch was dreadful, so that was a leveller, and the heat was a leveller.

‘Sometimes you have to win ugly - picking up the three points was the main thing.

‘It doesn’t matter how you get them - 5-0, 10-0, 2-1, you still get three points.’

Portchester were without Ashton Leigh, who was rested with a knee injury, while striker Felipe Barcelos - the two-goal hero at Corsham - was unavailable.

Liam Robinson partnered Pitman up front, while Ryan Wilkins came on for George Barker at the interval.

Next up is a Friday night trip to Southampton to face Southern League Sholing in an FA Cup preliminary round tie.

The Boatmen began their league campaign by winning at Slimbridge yesterday with Lee Wort - 40 goals for Portchester last season - on target.