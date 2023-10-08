Former Portsmouth star Brett Pitman celebrates 50th Wessex League outing with another hat-trick

Brett Pitman has just converted one of his two second-half penalties against Fareham. Picture by Ken Walker

The former Pompey star struck 44 times in 38 appearances for AFC Portchester last season.

And he took his Premier tally to 20 in just 12 outings for Shaftesbury at the weekend as the table-topping Rockies thrashed Fareham 6-1 at Coppice Street.

Pitman’s last two goals were penalties as he completed his third league hat-trick in four matches and his fourth of the season.

Brett Pitman scores the first of his four goals against Fareham. Picture by Ken Walker

The 35-year-old had previously netted three times against Sherborne Town and Laverstock & Ford, while his first hat-trick forShaftesbury was another four-goal haul at Blackfield & Langley in August.

Shaftesbury have now racked up five straight wins since losing 3-1 at Moneyfields, scoring 23 goals in the process - Pitman responsible for 13 of them.

Pitman dragged an 18th minute shot wide against Fareha, but just two minutes later was up and running with a trademark clinical finish, stepping in front of his marker to score from a Luke Holmes cross.

The Rockies then took full control by scoring three times between the 34th and 39th minutes.

Brett Pitman about to score one of his two second-half penalties against Fareham. Picture by Ken Walker

First, a through ball from Greg Peel found Pitman in acres of space. Then, after Fareham’s Lewis Colwin had seen a header from a corner cleared off the line, Peel netted twice in quick succession.

Fareham boss Graham Rix made a double half-time change, taking off Sam Woodward and Curt Robbins and bringing on Matt Pates and Ethan Quinlan.

But it was 5-0 after 57 minutes when Peel was fouled in the 18-yard area and Pitman – a veteran of 181 EFL goals for Bournemouth, Bristol City, Ipswich, Pompey, Bristol Rovers and Swindon - stepped up to dispatch the penalty.

Fareham grabbed a consolation when Joe Merrett, who had only just come on for Lee McCombie, beat Shane Murphy from the edge of the penalty area with a fine left-footed finish.

Fareham (blue) v Shaftesbury. Picture by Ken Walker

But Pitman had the final say when he converted Shaftesbury’s second penalty after Keiran Clark had been penalised for a handball.

It appeared a harsh decision, with not even the home players appealing for a spot-kick.

Second-placed Moneyfields remain five points adrift of Shaftesbury, with three games in hand, after a 5-2 win at Sherborne.

The Zebras were still unbeaten after beating Portchester 1-0 at the beginning of September. But they have now lost three of their last four Premier fixtures, having gone down 5-4 at Brockenhurst and caned 6-2 at Shaftesbury.

Shaftesbury'sGreg Peel on the attack. Picture by Ken Walker

Moneys had rested top scorers Callum Laycock and Ryan Pennery for last Tuesday’s Wessex League Cup tie at Hamworthy Recreation, alongside Steve Ramsey and Jack Lee.

All four were back in the starting XI for Moneys’ first ever game against Sherborne, where Laycock took his seasonal tally to 13 with a brace and Pennery took his to 12 with Moneys’ final goal in the 83rd minute.