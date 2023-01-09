Brett Pitman scores one of his 29 Wessex League Premier Division goals in 2022/23 in Portchester's 8-1 thrashing of Alresford. Picture by Daniel Haswell.

Having opened his Wessex League account against Cowes Sports last August, the former Pompey star travels to the Isle of Wight on Tuesday for AFC Portchester’s reverse fixture against the Yachtsmen requiring one more goal to reach that milestone figure.

Pitman has so far scored in 17 of his 20 Wessex League Premier Division starts for the unbeaten table-toppers.

He struck four times against Alresford (home) and netted hat-tricks against Portland (away) and Blackfield & Langley (home). Braces have come against Blackfield (away), Hythe & Dibden (home), US Portsmouth (away), Horndean (away) and Moneyfields (away).

According to stats on the FA’s official Full Time website, Pitman has six more league goals than anyone else across the 16 step 5 (ninth tier) divisions of English football.

Next best is Joe Jagger, with 23 goals for Emley in the Northern Counties East League.

He is followed by Dan Gilchrist, who has bagged 22 goals in the Eastern Counties League for Thetford.

In the Midland League, Ryan Harkin has struck 21 times for Highgate while Alfie Rogers has done likewise for Newhaven in the Southern Combination.

In all competitions, Pitman has 35 goals in 24 starts - he also netted six times in just two FA Vase appearances (4 v East Cowes Vics, 2 v Phoenix Sports).

The next highest scorer, in league and cup action, at step 5 level is Leon Lobjolt, with 32 goals (20 in the league) for Leighton in the South Midland League.

Pitman might be the highest league marksman in the top nine tiers, but he loses that honour when clubs from the 10th tier are added to the list. For Aidan Rutledge has already belted 36 goals for Birtley Town in Division 2 of the Northern Premier League.

And down in Division 1 of the Combined Counties League, Morrison Hashii has belted 37 goals in only 22 starts for London Samarai Rovers. Of those, 32 have come in the league in just 18 appearances.

With 72 goals, Portchester are the top league scorers in the top nine tiers. But Cowes, just three points above the relegation zone, possess a good home defensive record.

They have only conceded nine times in eight home games, a stat contrasting sharply with them having let in 34 goals in 10 away league fixtures.

Portchester will move 11 points clear of Stoneham at the top of the Wessex Premier - having played a game more than the Purples - if they can record a 19th win in 21 Premier games at Cowes.

The Royals would then be 15 points clear of third-placed Horndean, who would have four games in hand and still have to visit the On-Site Group Stadium.

For the record, the highest scoring club in the top 10 tiers are Aylestone United.

