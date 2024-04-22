Former Portsmouth star Brett Pitman sets new seasonal Wessex League Premier goalscoring record

Former Pompey star Brett Pitman has set a new Wessex League Premier Division individual seasonal scoring record

The former Pompey star took his tally to a staggering 56 in 38 games with a brace in Shaftesbury’s 5-4 final day home loss to Andover New Street.

That saw Pitman beat the 55-goal record that had been set by Winchester’s Andy Forbes in a 42-game campaign in 2003/04.

Forbes scored 72 goals in all competitions that season, the final one coming in City’s FA Trophy final win over Sudbury at Birmingham’s St Andrews.

Pitman has 58 in league and cup action and has a few more games left yet.

This Wednesday he lines up against former club AFC Portchester at Coppice Street in the second Premier play-off semi-final.

That could of course lead to a play-off final, while Shaftesbury take on lower division Hamworthy Recreation in the Dorset Senior Cup final next midweek.

Pitman’s double against New Street saw him bring up a century of ninth tier goals in two seasons, having struck 44 times for Portchester in 2022/23 - his first year outside the Football League after being released by Swindon.

Last season he didn’t win the Wessex Premier golden boot, despite those 44 goals – Horndean's Zack Willett hit 46.