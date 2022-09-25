Former Portsmouth star Brett Pitman stars in record-breaking AFC Portchester FA Vase win on the Isle of Wight

The former Pompey star took his seasonal tally to 11 goals in nine starts as the Royals thrashed East Cowes 8-1 in an FA Vase second qualifying round tie.

It was Portchester’s highest ever victory in a national competition, beating their 5-0 FA Cup slaying of Horndean in 2013.

As a result, the Wessex League Premier high-fliers are through to the first round proper for the first time in seven seasons.

Brett Pitman heads home one of his four FA Vase goals against East Cowes. Picture by Daniel Haswell.

The sight of Pitman in the starting line-up against a team lying third bottom of Wessex Division 1 was a sure sign that boss Dave Carter was taking the tie seriously.

Two more ex-pros - George Barker and James Cowan - were also back in the starting XI as Carter made four changes from the side that had beaten AFC Totton 2-0 in a midweek Hampshire Senior Cup tie.

Portchester stormed into a 5-0 half-time lead at East Cowes. Ryan Pennery started the rout inside the opening 10 minutes and braces from Marley Ridge - another player back in the starting XI - and Pitman ensured a nap hand first half show.

The latter struck twice more in the second period, either side of a Barker effort, before the hosts grabbed a late consolation.

Pitman now has two more goals than any other Wessex League Premier player this season in all competitions - Moneyfields’ Callum Laycock the next highest scorer with nine.

Ashton Leigh, meanwhile, made his Portchester return from a knee injury as a half-time sub, replacing Olly Searle at centre half.

Sam Pearce was given the day off due to a slight knee injury, while Ryan Wilkins was on the bench after also reporting an injury.

‘That’s the beauty of having a large squad,’ said Carter. ‘You can rest players. Ryan said to me he’s picked up injuries before because he’s had to keep playing.

‘We’ve got a big squad and the lads are all buying into what we’re trying to do.

‘I want to go as far in the cups as we can, there’s no point entering them otherwise. It’s about managing the squad.’

Portchester travel to another Wessex Division 1 club, leaders New Milton, on Tuesday in the Wessex League Cup.