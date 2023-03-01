Brett Pitman celebrates his first goal against Pagham last night. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

The former Portsmouth ace struck twice in a 5-1 Premier Division victory over lowly Pagham at the On-Site Group Stadium last night.

The first of his brace was an acrobatic overhead kick, finishing off a sumptuous passing move, as the Royals stormed into a 3-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes.

Pitman now has 45 league and cup goals to his name, with 39 of those coming in 28 Wessex matches.

Brett Pitman runs at the Pagham defence last night. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Only four players have scored more Wessex Premier goals in a season in the last 17 seasons - Jamie White (Winchester, 51, 2011/12), Justin Bennett (Andover, 48, 2005/06), Dan Mason (Sholing, 44, 2018/19) and Connor Duffin (Horndean, 40, 2021/22).

Pitman has scored more on his own in league action than divisional rivals Alresford, Pagham, Bournemouth Poppies, Blackfield & Langley and Cowes Sports have each managed in total.

Portchester boss Dave Carter said: ‘We didn’t really know what we were getting when we signed Brett, we took a gamble.

‘He hadn’t really got in the side (on loan from Bristol Rovers) at Eastleigh last season, we didn’t know how fit he was - we didn’t even know how old he was!

The Pagham goalkeeper heads clear. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

‘He doesn’t do any tracking back - we’ve got other players to do that. The whole team is built around Brett, and it’s working - but it’s not all about him.’

In front of the BBC South cameras - Pitman’s goalscoring feats are increasing the Royals’ profile locally for sure - George Barker put the hosts ahead after only four minutes.

Scott Jones doubled the lead and Pitman’s overhead kick ensured it was basically game over after just 20 minutes.

Harrison Brook and Pitman struck late on in the second period, either side of a Pagham consolation from Ben Hauxwell.

Scott Jones scores Portchester's second against Pagham last night. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

The win was Portchester’s 14th in a row at home in league action this season, and they remain one of only two teams in the top nine tiers - along with Berkhamsted (Southern League Division 1 central) - to still possess a 100 per cent home record.

‘We were very good in the first half,’ reported Carter. ‘We moved the ball around quickly.

‘We played at a canter in the second half. It’s all about trying not to pick up any injuries and getting the three points - that’s the same for every game left now.’

With 10 games remaining, the Royals are now nine points ahead of Bemerton and Stoneham, with the Wiltshire club now up to second by virtue of a superior goal difference after a 3-2 win against Shaftesbury last night.

Scott Jones rises for a header against Pagham last night. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Horndean, though, would be just six points adrift of Portchester if they won their two games in hand. They also still have to travel to the leaders.

Pitman, meanwhile, is also helping to expand the Royals’ profile nationally - being interviewed in The Sun newspaper this week.

He was billed as the leading scorer in Europe, which isn’t factually accurate - unless you’re not including the 10th tier of English football.

Though Pitman has a stunning 45 goals to his name, that’s still two fewer than Aiden Rutledge of Northern League Division 2 Birtley Town has netted!