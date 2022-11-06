Former Portsmouth star Brett Pitman’s first Wessex League hat-trick takes AFC Portchester back into top spot

The former Pompey star took his seasonal tally to 23 in just 17 league and cup matches with all the goals in a 3-2 Premier Division win at blustery Portland.

Pitman has now scored all of his side’s last seven goals, and has struck 11 times in his last five competitive outings.

Portchester had twice trailed at Grove Corner with Pitman levelling both times. And then, with time running out, he grabbed the Royals’ third late, late winner of the Wessex campaign.

Hat-trick hero Brett Pitman in action for AFC Portchester during the 3-2 win at Portland that took them back into top place in the Wessex League. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Sam Pearce (89 mins) and Jake Raine (93 mins) had previously turned draws into wins against Shaftesbury and Bemerton.

In addition, Pitman headed an 84th minute winner in another 3-2 away success, at Baffins Milton Rovers, while the same player struck an 81st minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Horndean.

Portchester’s squad left at 10.30am for their longest away Wessex League trip of the campaign, getting back at 9pm.

That’s a long, long day for a match in the ninth tier of English football – more Southern League than Wessex League - but boss Dave Carter didn’t mind.

‘It was a fantastic day,’ he beamed. ‘There’s no better way to win football matches than in the last minute.

‘And we had unbelievable support there, 60 or 70 people - fantastic support.’

Portchester played against a strong wind blowing straight down the pitch at Grove Corner in the first half.

They fell behind but Pitman levelled, heading in a James Cowan corner that had been flicked on by Curt Da Costa.

Portland - down in 15th place - belied their position in the table by retaking the lead.

But the introduction of sub George Barker was a catalyst, and the former Brighton and Swindon pro was involved in both Pitman’s second equaliser and winner.

He supplied the pass out wide which full-back Conor Bailey crossed low into the box for the predatory Pitman to apply the finishing touch from close range.

It was Pitman’s 17th league goal in 12 starts, and he has now scored in 11 of those matches - only failing to notch in the 2-1 win over Bemerton, the result that gives Portchester a three-point lead over the Wiltshire club.

‘The conditions played a massive part in the game,’ said Carter. ‘It was blowing a gale and there was torrential rain.

‘It was like a good old-fashioned cup tie, both teams trying to win.

‘They’re a good side, they have some good players, but I always felt we were in control. We played some good football and George Barker turned the game on its head.

‘It’s a tough place to go, I’ve never had much success there.’

Carter’s Moneyfields were beaten 3-0 at Portland in 2016/17, a result which helped the hosts pip Moneys to the Wessex Premier title when the latter had points deducted for fielding an ineligible player.

And last season Portchester could only manage a 0-0 league draw at Grove Corner.

Not for the first time this season, Pitman was the difference. Carter added: ‘Am I surprised he’s scored so many goals? No, not really - not when you look at the level he’s played at. He’s only 34, he’s not that old.

‘He just comes alive in the box - all three of his goals were from close range.’

Summing up, the manager added: ‘That’s 11 wins and a draw in 12 league games - I couldn’t have asked for any more.’

The Royals have dual signed former Hawks defender Harry Medway from AFC Totton.

The one-time Pompey Academy player was Totton’s captain last season but hasn’t played since August due to a groin injury. He was on the bench at Portland, but didn’t get on.

Portchester will go six points clear at the top of the Premier table if they can beat Bournemouth Poppies on Tuesday.

The Royals are home again next Saturday, against rock bottom Alresford Town.

Ashton Leigh is their only current absentee, sidelined with a knee injury.

*Pitman, meanwhile, maintained his record of having scored all his competitive first-team league hat-tricks in Dorset.

Four times he netted three times for AFC Bournemouth during his two spells at Dean Court - and on each occasion it was a home game.

His first treble came against Rochdale in League Two in April 2009, with the second coming against Peterborough in League One in August 2010 - his last appearance for the Cherries prior to joining Bristol City.

On his return to Dean Court, Pitman netted three times in a League One win against Crewe in January 2013 and three more against Blackpool in the Championship in March 2015.

His weekend treble at Portland was Pitman’s second hat-trick for Portchester - he had previously struck four goals in an FA Vase victory at East Cowes Vics.

He is now four clear of Bemerton’s Reece Rusher in the race to finish as the Wessex League’s top scorer (in terms of Premier goals only).

At his current rate, Pitman would end up netting 54 goals if he played all 38 of the Royals’ league fixtures in 2022/23.

The Wessex Premier seasonal record is the 55 scored by Winchester City’s Andy Forbes in 2003/04.