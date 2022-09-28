Former Portsmouth striker Harrison Brook stars as AFC Portchester continue goalden run with Wessex League Cup victory

The youngster sealed the Royals’ 5-1 victory at New Milton with the final two goals of the evening.

The tie pitted a Portchester side joint top of the Premier Division against a Milton side top of Division 1 and fresh from dumping out Moneyfields in the previous round.

It was level at the interval with Ben Cooper’s fine strike cancelling out Liam Robinson’s opener.

Harrison Brook pictured during his time at Pompey. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Robinson restored the lead just after the hour mark before Ryan Pennery and strike partner Brook completed Portchester’s seventh straight league and cup win - a run which has seen them rack up 34 goals.

Brook, who played one ELF Trophy tie for Pompey in 2020/21 as a sub against West Ham, signed for the Royals last month, scoring on his debut against Brockenhurst.

‘It was a good game,’ reported Royals boss Dave Carter of his side’s latest victory. ‘It was a very competitive first half, their confidence was high, both teams played some good football.

‘In the second half we stepped it up and our quality shone through.

‘We said at half-time they wouldn’t be able to play with that intensity for 90 minutes.

‘They ran out of steam, and in the end we looked a bigger, stronger, quicker team.’

Carter handed a debut to goalkeeper Amadeusz Skryniarz with Steve Mowthorpe - who had played in every game so far this season - rested for the trip to the New Forest.

Skryniarz has played professionally in his native Poland and represented his country from under-15 to under-21 level.

He made his Wessex League debut for Romsey seven years ago and has since played for AFC Totton and Lymington in the Southern League.

He contacted Carter to ask if he could join Portchester due to the amount of travelling involved at step 4 level.

Ashton Leigh returned to the starting XI following his knee injury, while recent signing Harry Beckley, who started as an attacking midfielder, was forced off with a groin problem.

Top scorer Brett Pitman, meanwhile, was kept on the bench throughout at New Milton.

‘Brett was itching to get on, but I didn’t think it was worth the risk,’ said Carter.

‘It was good for Ryan Pennery and Harrison Brook to play up front together. I’m sure there will be a time (this season) when Brett picks up a knock.

‘It’s just a case of managing the squad properly.’

Though Pitman has 11 goals in 2022/23, Portchester are by no means a one-man band when it comes to scoring - the former Pompey star is one of 12 different players to have found the target already this term.

Brook and Robinson - the latter now playing as a right wing-back after previously being a prolific striker at Blackfield - have both scored four times, the same as George Barker.

Elsewhere, centre half Sam Pearce and midfielder Marley Ridge have netted three times apiece.

Portchester are on the road again this weekend, at Christchurch in the Wessex League - their ninth away trip in 12 competitive games this term.